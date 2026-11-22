The Biggest Fall Movies Of The '90s, Ranked By Timeless Appeal
While fall is the season when the industry shifts from summer blockbusters to prestige releases — full of awards-season positioning — it also has a habit of surprising moviegoers with an unlikely abundance of landmark movies on the calendar. Among them are some box-office heavy hitters too, and in certain years, they've actually turned autumn into a record-breaker. On that note, few decades did fall on screen quite like the 1990s. Whether it's Salem witches wreaking havoc on Halloween night or a movie set against the backdrop of falling leaves, some of these flicks were big business for Hollywood.
They've also since become a comfort-viewing goldmine for modern audiences. The picks below include New Yorkers falling in love surrounded by falling leaves, Pixar's very first feature, and Robin Williams in a wig and apron. In short, a gloriously mismatched bunch, but also delightful and pivotal, featuring some of the best sweater-weather movies you'll ever come across, even if most of them have almost nothing in common.
10. October Sky was about a boy with the dream of stars in his head
"October Sky," starring a young Jake Gyllenhaal, starts in the fall of 1957, when the USSR's Sputnik streaked overhead and handed a West Virginia teenager a dream. Gyllenhaal plays Homer Hickam, a kid in a dying coal town who starts building homemade rockets to follow that dream. His father, played by Chris Cooper, is a mine superintendent. The two butt heads over Hickam's ambitions: One dreams of the stars while the other believes his son's place is underground in the mines. The story is based on a memoir by the real Hickam, who went on to work for NASA. He wrote about his boyhood in "Rocket Boys," and the movie's title is that book's title, scrambled. It's not just in the name, though; "October Sky" has a small-town warmth that still makes it an easy pick for fall movies.
9. Mrs. Doubtfire is the ultimate cozy family comedy
Robin Williams disguised as a Scottish nanny is one of the most lingering images in cinema history. "Mrs. Doubtfire" opened the day before Thanksgiving on November 24, 1993, and, according to Box Office Mojo, earned over $219 million in the U.S. and Canada and $441 million globally. The movie works because the gags sit on top of a real story with real heart. Underneath the wig and the prosthetics is a divorced dad who will do anything to stay in his kids' lives, and Williams was the only person who could do that role justice. The movie was hugely popular from the get-go, and that popularity stayed. There are things in "Mrs. Doubtfire" that only adults will notice, so it continues to reward repeat viewings.
8. Toy Story changed how animated movies get made
When "Toy Story" came out in November 1995, audiences were introduced to a lovable cast of unforgettable characters like Buzz and Woody. They also got the first full-length film that had been animated entirely on computers. It was Pixar's very first movie, and the Academy honored it with a special achievement award. Today, it's recognized as one of the greatest movies Pixar ever made, and Woody and Buzz never really left the screen. 31 years later, when "Toy Story 5" opened in theaters, it grossed a whopping $1.149 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) and broke several box office records. The franchise has a way of bringing the whole family together on the couch, and that's exactly what the fall season is for.
7. Rudy put real Notre Dame football crowds on the big screen
Few things say autumn quite like college football. "Rudy" bottled that feeling, combining it with the cozy charm of a sports movie to deliver the perfect underdog story that still makes grown-ups cry every time they sit down to watch it. Sean Astin plays a working-class kid who dreams of suiting up for Notre Dame, even though he has neither the physicality nor the grades to do so. Principal photography took place in October 1992, right in the middle of football season itself, and the crew grabbed crowd shots during halftime at actual home games. For the ending, tens of thousands of real fans at the Boston College game supplied the chant of Rudy's name. "Rudy" is still emotional and electric, featuring Astin's biggest performance before his unforgettable turn as Samwise Gamgee in "The Lord of the Rings."
6. Practical Magic became a fan favorite long after its box office letdown
"Practical Magic" is cozy, not spooky, even though it involves witchcraft, dusty old spell-books, and herbs drying in the kitchen. It's set in a windswept seaside corner of New England and stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as the Owen sisters, two witches whose family curse makes love a dangerous game. It's an adaptation of Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name, and it came out on October 16, 1998, earning $46.7 million domestically and $94.4 million globally against a budget of $75 million, according to Box Office Mojo, turning it into a major box office disappointment. Fans warmed up to it later, though, and "Practical Magic" slowly grew into a cult hit — one with enough pull to bring the two leads back for a sequel 28 years later. If you want a witch movie that's really about family, curses and all, start here.
5. Beauty and the Beast made animation history by earning a Best Picture nod
"Beauty and the Beast" arrived in theaters on November 15, 1991, and instantly won over the moviegoing crowd. Before it, no full-length animated film had ever competed for best picture at the Oscars. While the award ultimately went to "The Silence of the Lambs" at the March 30, 1992, ceremony (its diametric opposite in virtually every way), the nod was significant because animated films didn't get an Oscars category of their own until 2001. Most of the movie is painted in warm harvest tones, so it makes for a great viewing experience on a chilly evening. The story is clearly still relevant today, because the 2017 live-action adaptation, though failing to garner as much acclaim as the original, grossed an eyewatering $1.266 billion (via Box Office Mojo), becoming the tenth highest-grossing movie ever at that time.
4. Good Will Hunting is a classic that feels made for autumn
"Good Will Hunting" captured the dark academia aesthetic long before the term even existed. It features Matt Damon as the problematic boy genius who wanders from Cambridge bars to a kindly therapist's office looking for answers. The cast of "Good Will Hunting" also includes Ben Affleck, who plays Damon's best friend, and Robin Williams, who portrays the therapist who finally gets through to him. The script was born at Harvard, where Damon was supposed to turn in a short play for a writing course. Instead, as he recalled to Boston magazine, in 2013, "I just started writing a movie." It paid off, because "Good Will Hunting" raked in $225 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Damon and Affleck also took home the best screenplay Oscar, while Williams won best supporting actor. It's an emotional story dealing with trauma, but its warmth and cozy mise-en-scène are also what make it a perfect fall watch.
3. Little Women is the coziest movie on this list
Perhaps no movie here pairs better with a blanket and a cup of tea than "Little Women." This take on Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel follows the four March sisters as they navigate the uncertainties of youth in Concord, Massachusetts. It's packed with candlelit parlors and snowy holidays, and the historical setting turns it into a perfect retreat from the noise of the outside world. Winona Ryder plays Jo, with Claire Danes, Kirsten Dunst, and Susan Sarandon appearing alongside her as the rest of the March family. Christian Bale is Laurie, the charming boy next door. The story encompasses all four seasons, so it isn't strictly an autumn movie. The cozy vibe is there, though, which is probably why it keeps turning up on favorite fall watchlists. 1994's "Little Women" is an ideal period piece to watch when you're in the mood for a little historical escapism.
2. You've Got Mail made New York in the fall look irresistible
If the internet welcomes autumn with edits and cozy clips even before the leaves start turning in August, it's chiefly because of the irresistible charm of movies like "You've Got Mail." The 1998 rom-com, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, opens with the camera gliding down a Manhattan block in full autumn color, and it only gets warmer from there. Ryan's character runs a children's bookstore, and Hanks' heads up the giant chain putting her out of business. The movie opened on December 18, 1998, and earned $115.8 million at the box office in the U.S. and Canada, per Box office Mojo. If you want to know what it feels like to be a New Yorker in October, "You've Got Mail" is the closest you'll get without leaving your couch.
1. Hocus Pocus went from summer flop to Halloween's favorite movie
The Sanderson sisters were always going to take the top spot. "Hocus Pocus" remains one of the most iconic Halloween movies in history, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as three witches who come back to life in Salem right in time for the scariest night of the year. The movie is spooky enough for October but gentle enough for the whole family to enjoy. It's the perfect blend of whimsical and gothic, featuring haunted cemeteries and a distinctly eerie atmosphere. "Hocus Pocus" flopped in theaters but it quickly achieved cult status. The movie has remained unbowed in the face of time, and in October 2026, more than three decades after its initial release, the Halloween classic became Disney's biggest streaming hit.
How we ranked the biggest fall movies of the '90s
"Fall movie" can mean a lot of things to different people, so here's how this list came together. Every pick is a '90s favorite with a real tie to the season. Now, that tie could be straightforward, like films set in autumn with falling leaves, a new school year, or college football Saturdays. A few, however, earned their spot another way, like opening the week of Thanksgiving and becoming the movies families still gather around when the weather turns cold. Some simply feel like fall, the kind of cozy, warm-hearted stories that pair perfectly with a blanket and a mug of something hot when it's raining heavily outside. Last but not least, when it comes to timeless appeal, we can't forget the audiences who keep these movies alive, even making it a ritual or family custom to press play every single year.