While fall is the season when the industry shifts from summer blockbusters to prestige releases — full of awards-season positioning — it also has a habit of surprising moviegoers with an unlikely abundance of landmark movies on the calendar. Among them are some box-office heavy hitters too, and in certain years, they've actually turned autumn into a record-breaker. On that note, few decades did fall on screen quite like the 1990s. Whether it's Salem witches wreaking havoc on Halloween night or a movie set against the backdrop of falling leaves, some of these flicks were big business for Hollywood.

They've also since become a comfort-viewing goldmine for modern audiences. The picks below include New Yorkers falling in love surrounded by falling leaves, Pixar's very first feature, and Robin Williams in a wig and apron. In short, a gloriously mismatched bunch, but also delightful and pivotal, featuring some of the best sweater-weather movies you'll ever come across, even if most of them have almost nothing in common.