Andrew Walker's Best Hallmark Christmas Movies (So Far), Ranked By Reviews
Long hair or short, scruffy or clean-shaven, serious or silly, we love every iteration of Andrew Walker! This Hallmark hunk has starred in an incredible roster of 39 movies for the channel as of writing, with more on the way. Many are holiday-themed, and because he makes the holiday season so much better with his charm and wit, we decided to rank all of Walker's Hallmark holiday movies (so far) by reviews.
Starting with his first Hallmark holiday movie, "A Bride for Christmas," in 2012, Walker has played many iconic roles. Walker also shared how honored he is to be such a big part of the franchise in a December 2025 interview with Decider. "Countdown to Christmas has become a household staple for people," he said. Walker added, "It's a very humbling place to be, to bring this kind of happiness to people and escapism for people that need it in their lives, which we all do. Life is tough. So these movies are a little glimpse of hope."
Wondering where to start in the Andrew Walker Hallmark Christmas universe? We've compiled all of his holiday films released so far in order of least popular to most beloved. To get the ranking, we sorted the movies by ratings on IMDb and Letterboxd, combining the weighted star rankings to determine the order. For movies with the same score, the one with a greater total number of ratings was ranked higher on the list. Stream one of Walker's Hallmark hits for your next girls' night in, or grab a cup of hot cocoa and a fuzzy blanket by yourself to usher in the holiday season.
14. She's Making a List
Santa needs a little help checking the naughty or nice list — and that's where Isabel (Lacey Chabert) comes in. As she evaluates a little girl, she accidentally falls for her sweet single dad, Jason (Andrew Walker). "She's Making a List" has 6.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.6 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd, as of writing, making it Walker's lowest-ranked holiday title. One person commented on Letterboxd, "If you can ignore the child peeping of it all, then this is a pretty fun time."
13. A Maple Valley Christmas
Working on her family's maple farm is all Erica (Peyton List) knows, but the handsome Aaron (Andrew Walker) makes her question everything when he enters her life in "A Maple Valley Christmas." This one wasn't a favorite, with one person commenting on Letterboxd, "Let's move on from the property-in-danger-of-being-sold plots, huh? Andrew Walker deserves better." This film has 6.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.7 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd, at the time of writing.
12. Christmas Island
Christmas Island is a real place in the Indian Ocean, which makes the "Christmas Island" movie even cooler. Andrew Walker plays an air traffic controller who lives on the remote island. He helps a pilot named Kate (Rachel Skarsten) make a magical Christmas for her private plane clients after a snowstorm messes up their vacation plans. One person on Letterboxd called it "top tier," and we couldn't agree more. This one scored 6.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.5 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd, at last check.
11. A Bride for Christmas
Andrew Walker looks a little different in his first Hallmark Christmas movie, "A Bride for Christmas" — we hardly recognize him with those blond highlights! But his performance is amazing in this rom-com about Aiden (Walker), who is trying to win a bet by marrying a woman by Christmas, and Jessie (Arielle Kebbel), who just left a man at the altar. "A Bride for Christmas" has 6.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.6 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd, at the time of writing. "For a Christmas movie this slaps," one viewer praised on Letterboxd.
10. Merry & Bright
Falling in love with your business partner is inevitable when they have as much charisma as Gabe (Andrew Walker) in "Merry & Bright." Cate (Jodie Sweetin) is the CEO of a struggling candy cane company, who works with Gabe to revitalize her business — and her heart. "Holiday romcom for business majors!" one person commented about the movie on Letterboxd. At last check, it has 6.4 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.8 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd.
9. Christmas On My Mind
Is there anything more dramatic than temporary amnesia? "Christmas On My Mind" explores that trope in a holiday setting as Lucy (Ashley Greene) returns to her small-town home over the holidays to try to remember who she was years ago — and why she doesn't remember breaking up with her ex Zach (Andrew Walker). "Christmas On My Mind" has 6.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.8 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd, as of writing. "still better than any of the twilight movies," someone quipped on Letterboxd.
8. Christmas Tree Lane
He may be the king of Hallmark Christmas movies, but in "Christmas Tree Lane," Andrew Walker's character, Nate, seemingly doesn't like the holidays — and is working with a developer to destroy the Christmas Tree Lane shopping district where Meg (Alicia Witt) owns a music store. One person gave this movie high praise on Letterboxd, writing, "One of hallmark's best I fear." At the time of writing, this film has 6.4 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.9 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd.
7. Jingle Bell Run
When bookish Avery (Ashley Williams) gets signed up for a Christmas-themed, "The Amazing Race"-type show, she gets paired with the athletic Wes (Andrew Walker) in "Jingle Bell Run." It's hard not to catch feelings, until a misunderstanding throws a wrench into things. "I actually laughed, thought the romance was cute, and they had good chemistry," one person commented on Letterboxd. This movie has 6.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.9 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd, as of writing.
6. Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow
Based on Debbie Macomber's "Dashing Through the Snow," Andrew Walker and Meghan Ory star as Dash and Ashley, two travelers who inadvertently end up on a road trip to get to their families in Seattle for the holidays. The chaos that ensues — including a storyline with the FBI — will rival even your craziest family memories. There's also a super cute puppy! "Obsessed with Hallmark branching out into terrorist subplots," one person quipped on Letterboxd. At the time of writing, this movie has 6.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.9 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd.
5. A Dream of Christmas
With 6.8 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 2.9 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd, as of writing, "A Dream of Christmas" is in the top five on this list. Andrew Walker stars as Stuart, a man who thinks he's happily married to Penny (Nikki DeLoach), until she makes a Christmas wish that she is single again. One problem people had with this one was its believability. "this girl [is] really going to be married to this guy and COMPLAIN?? the nerve," one person hilariously wrote on Letterboxd.
4. Three Wisest Men
Starring not one, but three Hallmark hunks, the "Three Wise Men" series is one of the top Hallmark Channel Christmas franchises. The third installment, "Three Wisest Men," is also the third most popular with viewers, as it follows the Brenner brothers, Luke (Andrew Walker), Taylor (Tyler Hynes), and Stephan (Paul Campbell), as they enjoy the last Christmas in their childhood home. This movie has 6.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 3 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd, as of writing. One person wrote in a Letterboxd review, "it's my favorite christmas trilogy."
3. Three Wiser Men and a Boy
"Three Wiser Men and a Boy" is the second in the "Three Wise Men" series, starring Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell. The hijinks in this one take place five years after the first movie, where the Brenner brothers volunteer to help with an elementary school holiday musical. "This film takes everything the first film did, and made it even better," a happy viewer wrote on Letterboxd. It has 6.9 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 3 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd, at the time of writing.
2. My Christmas Family Tree
The holidays are all about family — even family you just discovered for the first time. That's what happens in "My Christmas Family Tree," as Vanessa (Aimee Teegarden) discovers new connections after taking a DNA test and decides to spend Christmas with them. Andrew Walker stars as her love interest in this film. "I'm quite amazed by how well Hallmark managed to fit such complex family story (with some romance) into an 84-minute film," one person wrote on Letterboxd. This one has 7.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 3 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd at last check.
1. Three Wise Men and a Baby
Coming in at first place is "Three Wise Men and a Baby," starring Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell. The Hallmark leading men play brothers who must help take care of a surprise baby over the holidays in a way that's heartwarming and so funny. "The cutest, sweetest, and most wholesome Hallmark film, ever!" one person praised on Letterboxd. With a 7.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb and a 3.1 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd at the time of writing, this is Walker's highest-rated Hallmark Christmas film.