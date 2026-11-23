Long hair or short, scruffy or clean-shaven, serious or silly, we love every iteration of Andrew Walker! This Hallmark hunk has starred in an incredible roster of 39 movies for the channel as of writing, with more on the way. Many are holiday-themed, and because he makes the holiday season so much better with his charm and wit, we decided to rank all of Walker's Hallmark holiday movies (so far) by reviews.

Starting with his first Hallmark holiday movie, "A Bride for Christmas," in 2012, Walker has played many iconic roles. Walker also shared how honored he is to be such a big part of the franchise in a December 2025 interview with Decider. "Countdown to Christmas has become a household staple for people," he said. Walker added, "It's a very humbling place to be, to bring this kind of happiness to people and escapism for people that need it in their lives, which we all do. Life is tough. So these movies are a little glimpse of hope."

Wondering where to start in the Andrew Walker Hallmark Christmas universe? We've compiled all of his holiday films released so far in order of least popular to most beloved. To get the ranking, we sorted the movies by ratings on IMDb and Letterboxd, combining the weighted star rankings to determine the order. For movies with the same score, the one with a greater total number of ratings was ranked higher on the list. Stream one of Walker's Hallmark hits for your next girls' night in, or grab a cup of hot cocoa and a fuzzy blanket by yourself to usher in the holiday season.