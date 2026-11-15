10 Royal-Themed Hallmark Movies, Ranked By Reviews

One thing the Hallmark Channel knows how to do is put out lots and lots of content. Consequently, hundreds of Hallmark movies are available to watch, and more keep popping up all the time. Fans of the Hallmark Channel are well aware that all that content means there are tropes and themes that the network returns to time and time again. One of those themes? Royalty. Whether it's a woman getting caught off guard when she discovers that her new boyfriend is the king or a future real-life royal in a starring role, Hallmark has made its fair share of regal rom-coms. And, now, for your viewing pleasure, those regal rom-coms have been royally ranked.

There are many Hallmark movies out there that are totally worth your time — especially if you love stories that give you the royal treatment. The list of royal-themed Hallmark movies has a little something for every romantic comedy lover — with just a dash of crown jewels. We've got the top ten, all leading up to the best royal Hallmark movie based on reviews. For more information about how we ranked the movies, stick around until the end.