10 Royal-Themed Hallmark Movies, Ranked By Reviews
One thing the Hallmark Channel knows how to do is put out lots and lots of content. Consequently, hundreds of Hallmark movies are available to watch, and more keep popping up all the time. Fans of the Hallmark Channel are well aware that all that content means there are tropes and themes that the network returns to time and time again. One of those themes? Royalty. Whether it's a woman getting caught off guard when she discovers that her new boyfriend is the king or a future real-life royal in a starring role, Hallmark has made its fair share of regal rom-coms. And, now, for your viewing pleasure, those regal rom-coms have been royally ranked.
There are many Hallmark movies out there that are totally worth your time — especially if you love stories that give you the royal treatment. The list of royal-themed Hallmark movies has a little something for every romantic comedy lover — with just a dash of crown jewels. We've got the top ten, all leading up to the best royal Hallmark movie based on reviews. For more information about how we ranked the movies, stick around until the end.
10. William & Catherine: A Royal Romance
If you love Hallmark royal movies, then you know how frequently they revolve around a country that doesn't exist in real life. Yet, 2011 was a big year for the real-life royal family. One of the most famous royal weddings in history took place: that of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. While unusual for Hallmark, they celebrated the occasion with "William & Catherine: A Royal Romance." The movie based on the royals currently has 4.9 out of 10 on IMDb, landing it last in our ranking.
9. Dater's Handbook
Most of us are probably aware that Meghan Markle starred in two Hallmark movies before meeting Prince Harry and beginning her days as a real-life royal. While 2016's "Dater's Handbook" isn't actually about royalty, if you're a royal fan in search of Hallmark movies to enjoy, you simply can't skip this one, thanks to its star. Meghan brings the energy of a future princess opposite Hallmark Channel leading man Kristoffer Polaha. The flick has a score of 5.7 out of 10 on IMDb.
8. A Royal Corgi Christmas
Fans of the real-life royal family likely know the truth about Queen Elizabeth II's corgis. The late queen had 30 Pembroke Welsh corgis over the course of her life, giving the notoriously adorable dogs breed a regal reputation. In 2022, the Hallmark Channel paid homage to the pups with "A Royal Corgi Christmas." Hunter King stars as a dog trainer who gets hired by Prince Edmond, played by Jordan Renzo, to train the queen's cute new pup. The movie has 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb.
7. Royal Hearts
2018's "Royal Hearts" puts a crown-clad twist on a classic Hallmark Channel trope — an unsuspecting woman inheriting a faraway property. Kelly, played by Cindy Busby, and her dad Hank, played by James Brolin, inherit an estate, only to discover they have also inherited the entire fictional Kingdom of Merania. Kelly soon finds herself in a love triangle with a king and a stablehand. The movie currently has a score of 6 out of 10 on IMDb.
6. My Summer Prince
Not all of Hallmark's royal movies are set during Christmastime. Okay, most of them seem to be, but for those who prefer a regal rom-com with a side of sun, there's 2016's "My Summer Prince." It stars Taylor Cole as Mandy, a PR executive assistant, hoping to move up in her career. She takes on a major opportunity: revamping the public image of troublemaker Prince Colin of Edgemere, played by Jack Turner, after he finds himself in yet another scandal. Unsurprisingly, sparks fly between the two. The film earned 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb.
5. Royal New Year's Eve
The Hallmark Channel is unquestionably associated with Christmas. But that doesn't mean they don't celebrate holidays year-round. After the Countdown to Christmas wraps up, it's time to unwrap 2017's "Royal New Year's Eve." In it, Jessy Schram's character, budding fashion designer Caitlyn, is hired to design Lady Isabelle's dress for the royal New Year's Eve ball. That night, the prince, played by Sam Page, plans to propose to Isabelle, played by Hayley Sales. But those plans may be dashed when he gets to know Caitlyn. The film has 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.
4. Once Upon a Prince
2018's "Once Upon A Prince" follows Susanna, played by Megan Park, who meets Nate, who is visiting Georgia while abroad. When they start dating, a paparazzi photo of them begins making the rounds. Susanna discovers that her new beau is about to be crowned King Nathaniel of Cambria. And the royal family isn't too fond of the idea of Susanna becoming queen one day. The movie has a score of 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb.
3. A Royal Christmas
If you find yourself perusing the Hallmark Channel during the holidays, chances are that you've seen "A Royal Christmas" pop up at least once. The film premiered in 2014, but it's been a go-to for the channel throughout the decade since then. And it's easy to see why. The movie stars the Queen of Hallmark, Lacey Chabert, as an unsuspecting aspiring fashion designer who is shocked when her boyfriend, played by Stephen Hagan, reveals that he's actually a prince. 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb and 44% on Rotten Tomatoes puts it in the number 3 spot.
2. Royal Matchmaker
"Royal Matchmaker," which premiered in 2018, stars Bethany Joy Lenz as Kate, the "Queen of Hearts," AKA a very well-known matchmaker. Yet, the Queen of Hearts meets her match, so to speak, when King Edward of Voldavia, played by Simon Dutton, hires her to find a partner for his son, Sebastian, played by Will Kemp. "Royal Matchmaker"'s 6.6 out of 10 IMDb score tied it with A Royal Christmas. Yet, a score of 64% Rotten Tomatoes pulled it ahead to the coveted number two spot.
1. A Crown For Christmas
"A Crown For Christmas" must be one of the most-aired royal-themed movies on the Hallmark Channel, and it's also among Hallmark's best holiday movies of all time. It pairs the network's love of Christmas with its interest in a young woman suddenly thrust into royal life. This flick stars Danica McKellar, whose character heads abroad to take a job as a governess. It turns out that she's not just any governess; she'll be caring for King Maximillian's young daughter. 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb makes it the favorite royal-themed Hallmark movie.
How we got our royal rom-com ranking
Considering just how much the Hallmark Channel enjoys making movies fit for the throne, there are plenty of options to choose from when seeking a royal rom-com. We chose ten of Hallmark's most talked-about movies with royal themes and ranked them based on their current IMDb scores. In the case of a tie, we used the Rotten Tomatoes scores as the tiebreaker. The result is a list of some of the Hallmark Channel's crowning achievements.