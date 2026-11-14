The Best '80s Thanksgiving TV Episodes, Ranked — Including Cheers' Legendary Food Fight

The holiday season invites food, family, friends, and evenings spent watching themed episodes of our favorite TV shows. But while Christmas calls for warm and fuzzy fare — and, yes, all those outdated Hallmark Channel Christmas movie tropes about big-city girls falling for small-town tree farmers — Thanksgiving hits a little differently on the small screen. Mixed in with the messaging about the importance of gratitude are episodes that poke fun at familial relationships, the stress of maintaining traditions, and the kitchen mishaps that threaten to ruin the big feast.

The 1980s brought us a veritable cornucopia of sitcoms and hour-long dramas, many of which covered the joys and pitfalls of Thanksgiving at one point or another. We sorted through them all and picked out the best nine, based on their IMDb ratings (and a little favoritism on our part). One classic episode — the "Stairway to Heaven" of Turkey Day offerings, if you will — stands out, as technically it should have been included in our best Thanksgiving TV episodes of the '70s. But it was pipped to the post. There are other great examples that aren't too far behind on the list too. So, set your streaming playlist now and enjoy watching these retro faves as the turkey cooks.