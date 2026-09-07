The Amazing Life Of Everybody Loves Raymond Star Doris Roberts

From June Cleaver to Marge Simpson, television fans have always fallen in love with sitcom matriarchs. Even though Doris Roberts' "Everybody Loves Raymond" character Marie Barone was meant to be an antagonist of sorts — the overbearing mother-in-law that many woman fear they'll inherit — fans nevertheless fell in love with the actor behind the character. Across her decades-long career in entertainment, Roberts won fans in a wide variety of projects. From the action-comedy detective series "Remington Steele" to the snowy shenanigans of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," Roberts could always be counted on for a laugh ... and often in the same project, she'd make you feel something.

That was the thing about Marie on "Everybody Loves Raymond," after all — her over-the-top protectiveness of her adult son came from a deep, abiding love, and you could tell. "I love to be able to make you laugh and cry in the same sentence. I'm blessed that I'm doing what I do. Just blessed," she told Reverend Hollywood in 2014. "I can't think of anything that would give me the joy that I have from acting." Sadly, Roberts died in 2016, but her legacy lives on. The amazing life of Doris Roberts is worth looking back on, so read on for a peek into the life of a woman who entertained millions of people across her decades in the public eye.