Sally Field's TV Roles, From Gidget To Brothers & Sisters, Ranked

At the risk of sounding utterly cliché, we like her — we really like her. Sally Field overcame a tragic past to become an actor and soon established herself as a bona fide star. Most impressively, she's sustained a successful movie and TV career over the course of six decades (!), and shows no sign of slowing down. In 2026, two months before turning 80, Field took home the newest of her four Emmy awards, this one for her starring role in Netflix's "Remarkably Bright Creatures."

We could sing the praises of Field's film performances, among them "Norma Rae," "Places in the Heart," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Steel Magnolias," "Forrest Gump," and "Lincoln." But this time we're taking a look at her small-screen appearances, which are just as impressive as her big-screen ones, and in some cases, arguably better. From a fresh-faced teen and an age-worn widow, to a troubled mom and a high-flying nun, to one role which called her to be a host of different people, Field has enjoyed a wealth of acting challenges. We, in turn, enjoyed watching each one and have taken the opportunity to highlight her best TV appearances, as ranked by IMDb viewers. Let us know if you agree with the picks!