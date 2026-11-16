Michael Landon Was A Family Man On Little House On The Prairie — But His Real Marriage Crumbled

The following references alcoholism and eating disorders.

TV families seldom get more wholesome than the Ingalls from the 1974-1983 iteration of "Little House on the Prairie." But while the beloved NBC series painted an idealized picture of family life on the American frontier, reality was often different for its actors, many of whom had to contend with their own personal tragedies and demons. Take, for instance, "Little House" star, writer, director, and executive producer Michael Landon, whose family-man image built up by his portrayal of Charles "Pa" Ingalls took a substantial hit as a result of his real-life marriage falling apart behind the scenes.

When "Little House" premiered in 1974, Landon was married to his second wife, Marjorie Lynn Noe. (He and his first wife, Dodie Levy-Fraser, had divorced more than a decade earlier.) In the early '80s, however, Landon began an affair with a "Little House" makeup artist by the name of Cindy Clerico. Making the situation even more scandalous was the age gap between the two, with Landon being roughly 20 years Clerico's senior. Not only that, but by all accounts, Landon made little effort to keep this extramarital relationship under wraps. Everything came to a head in 1982, when Landon and Noe formally divorced. The following year, Landon and Clerico married. All the while, the former's "Little House" co-stars found themselves caught in the middle of the drama.

As Landon's on-screen daughter, Melissa Gilbert, wrote in her 2009 memoir, "Prairie Tale," "My family's allegiance was with Lynn, so my relationship with Mike began to dissolve. No explanation. No discussion. No acknowledgment that I might be feeling confused, betrayed, and abandoned. ... I wasn't supposed to feel anything because he wasn't my real father." Gilbert further described the on-set dynamic as "horribly uncomfortable." Then, of course, there's the matter of Landon's real-life children.