Michael Landon Was A Family Man On Little House On The Prairie — But His Real Marriage Crumbled
The following references alcoholism and eating disorders.
TV families seldom get more wholesome than the Ingalls from the 1974-1983 iteration of "Little House on the Prairie." But while the beloved NBC series painted an idealized picture of family life on the American frontier, reality was often different for its actors, many of whom had to contend with their own personal tragedies and demons. Take, for instance, "Little House" star, writer, director, and executive producer Michael Landon, whose family-man image built up by his portrayal of Charles "Pa" Ingalls took a substantial hit as a result of his real-life marriage falling apart behind the scenes.
When "Little House" premiered in 1974, Landon was married to his second wife, Marjorie Lynn Noe. (He and his first wife, Dodie Levy-Fraser, had divorced more than a decade earlier.) In the early '80s, however, Landon began an affair with a "Little House" makeup artist by the name of Cindy Clerico. Making the situation even more scandalous was the age gap between the two, with Landon being roughly 20 years Clerico's senior. Not only that, but by all accounts, Landon made little effort to keep this extramarital relationship under wraps. Everything came to a head in 1982, when Landon and Noe formally divorced. The following year, Landon and Clerico married. All the while, the former's "Little House" co-stars found themselves caught in the middle of the drama.
As Landon's on-screen daughter, Melissa Gilbert, wrote in her 2009 memoir, "Prairie Tale," "My family's allegiance was with Lynn, so my relationship with Mike began to dissolve. No explanation. No discussion. No acknowledgment that I might be feeling confused, betrayed, and abandoned. ... I wasn't supposed to feel anything because he wasn't my real father." Gilbert further described the on-set dynamic as "horribly uncomfortable." Then, of course, there's the matter of Landon's real-life children.
Michael Landon's son has been open about the toll his parents' divorce took on him
It's hardly a secret to diehard "Little House on the Prairie" fans that Michael Landon has a complicated legacy. While he is obviously beloved for his creative and on-screen contributions, there's no getting around the fact that a lot of his behind-the-scenes behavior was less than savory. One person who seems all too aware of this is Landon's own son, Michael Landon Jr., who — on a professional level, at least — has followed in his famous father's footsteps.
Michael Jr. is the co-creator of the Hallmark Channel series "When Calls the Heart," which has often been described as a spiritual successor to "Little House on the Prairie." Long before developing "When Calls the Heart," however, Michael Jr. directed a 1999 CBS made-for-TV movie titled "Michael Landon, the Father I Knew," which deals heavily with the circumstances surrounding his father's divorce from his mother, Marjorie Lynn Noe, and the toll it took on their family.
In the film, Michael Jr. recalls feeling ignored in favor of the woman who would become his father's new wife, and lays bare his ensuing struggles with alcoholism and mental health. Michael Jr.'s sister, Leslie Landon, also struggled immensely, with her brother's movie revealing that she developed an eating disorder as a result of their father's neglect (per Variety). At the time of the film's release, Michael Jr. actually faced a bit of backlash, with critics accusing him of airing his family's dirty laundry. However, the younger Landon stood by the contents of the film. "It could be therapeutic, in a sense. I think it's going to help some children. ... I tried to tell an honest story about divorce," he told the New York Daily News (via The Standard-Times) in 1999.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or an eating disorder, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- The National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).