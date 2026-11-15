Martha Stewart Might Have Doubts, But Oprah Loves Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand
Having given up both her acting career and most of her royal privileges, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is doing her best to redefine herself as someone other than a "former..." or "wife of..." It hasn't been an easy go. Though her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is on board with her endeavors, the rest of the world hasn't been as supportive. For instance, Martha Stewart had a five-word warning for Meghan about her attempts to encroach on her territory. The lifestyle guru shrugged to People, "It doesn't sort of follow" that the duchess's career arc would go from performing to palace life to selling teas and jams. The As ever brand also faced some hiccups at its rollout; popular items sold out quickly, and buyers expecting thick fruit preserves were disappointed in the consistency of the spreads.
But another lifestyle maven has spoken up in support of Meghan's company, just in time to help get sales rolling for the holidays. Oprah Winfrey released her "Oprah's Favorite Things" gift guide on November 12, 2026, and the "Food & Home" category included As ever's The Signature Basket. Nestled in a wicker picnic hamper are three jars of fruit spreads, 12 packets of herbal tea, three gourmet chocolate bars, a tin of flower sprinkles, and the Signature Candle No. 519, named for Harry and Meghan's wedding date. "Who doesn't love a beautifully made picnic hamper?" Winfrey raved.
Unlike Meghan's $148 Advent calendar, which even her supporters found hard to defend, the $250 gift set seems to be a relatively decent value, since the hamper is reusable. It's not even close to being the most expensive item on Winfrey's list, either; that honor goes to a $2,208 luxe latex mattress.
Things are still sweet as jam between the doyenne and the duchess
Oprah Winfrey's plug of Meghan Markle's gourmet line should help put to rest any rumors of a falling-out between the Duchess of Sussex and the queen of daytime TV. Earlier in the year, some gossip fans detected signs Oprah Winfrey was no longer friends with Meghan and Prince Harry. The outcast royals were known to be tight with Winfrey: She was a guest at their wedding (seen above), and of course she offered them their big TV interview after they left the palace.
Granted, the signs of trouble were pretty weak: One source detected a snub when Meghan apparently didn't invite Oprah to her 44th birthday dinner in 2025. A year prior, there was speculation of a rift when Meghan launched her business and sent some jars of fruit spread to select celeb friends. Some of them showed off the gift on social media, but Oprah wasn't among them. Was the mega-mogul throwing shade on the venture, or — gasp! — was it the duchess who did the dissing by not including her on the comp list?
It seems that this was all just a tempest in an herbal hibiscus teapot. If anything, Winfrey is doubling down on the rumor-quashing this time around. In 2025, she also included an As ever offering on her list, but it was merely a trio of fruit spreads. Giving a shout-out to an entire gift basket is a big upgrade, and one Meghan surely appreciates now more than ever. Between her relocation to the U.K. and the scandal surrounding her estranged father, she can use all the support she can get.