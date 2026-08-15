Martha Stewart Had A 5-Word Warning For Aspiring Lifestyle Guru Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has undergone quite the transformation over the years. She started her career as an actress, most notably playing Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama "Suits." Then she met Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the two started dating in 2016. Meghan wasted no time rebranding herself after she got engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017, and she was a working royal for a couple of years after the two of them got married in May 2018. In early 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life and moved to California, and Meghan pivoted to heading up her own lifestyle brand — As Ever, as well as a Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," which is all about entertaining, DIY, and cooking. All these life transitions haven't impressed Martha Stewart, one of the original lifestyle influencers.
Stewart, who lives her own lavish life, was asked about Meghan's aspirations in the lifestyle business after having been in acting and the royal family by People in August, and Stewart didn't sound like she was really on board with Meghan's transition "from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show." She summed up her feelings with just five words: "It doesn't sort of follow."
Stewart and Meghan have crossed paths, though it doesn't sound like they hang out very much. Stewart told People: "We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it." From the timing, it seems like Stewart was referencing Meghan and Prince Harry's reunion, including their kids Archie and Lilibet, with King Charles III at Highgrove House in July.
Martha Stewart may not think that Meghan Markle has what it takes for the lifestyle long game
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may have taken issue with what Martha Stewart said about her. Not so much about how well Meghan does or doesn't fit into the lifestyle space — Markle's first rollout with As Ever faced some hiccups, and the first reviews weren't great. But rather that she was said to be talking about the visit with the king. The person who reportedly hosted the event told People, "Meghan didn't talk about her European vacation other than to say the family had a great time."
This isn't the first time that Stewart has made what seems like a jab at Meghan. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle in 2025, she said: "Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about. Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."
From the branding on the As Ever website and Instagram page, the products, which include fruit spreads, edible flowers, candles, teas, and wine, Meghan is front and center. She's seen picking berries and veggies, pouring wine, and putting together gift baskets. Whether that fits the bill for authenticity for Stewart, we don't know. We do know that this isn't Meghan's first foray into influencing and discussing her love of entertaining, cooking, and the like. One of Meghan's pre-royalty gigs was a lifestyle blog called "The Tig" where she posted about food, wine, travel, and more.