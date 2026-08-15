Martha Stewart Had A 5-Word Warning For Aspiring Lifestyle Guru Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has undergone quite the transformation over the years. She started her career as an actress, most notably playing Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama "Suits." Then she met Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the two started dating in 2016. Meghan wasted no time rebranding herself after she got engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017, and she was a working royal for a couple of years after the two of them got married in May 2018. In early 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life and moved to California, and Meghan pivoted to heading up her own lifestyle brand — As Ever, as well as a Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," which is all about entertaining, DIY, and cooking. All these life transitions haven't impressed Martha Stewart, one of the original lifestyle influencers.

Stewart, who lives her own lavish life, was asked about Meghan's aspirations in the lifestyle business after having been in acting and the royal family by People in August, and Stewart didn't sound like she was really on board with Meghan's transition "from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show." She summed up her feelings with just five words: "It doesn't sort of follow."

Stewart and Meghan have crossed paths, though it doesn't sound like they hang out very much. Stewart told People: "We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it." From the timing, it seems like Stewart was referencing Meghan and Prince Harry's reunion, including their kids Archie and Lilibet, with King Charles III at Highgrove House in July.