The Best Emmy-Winning TV Shows From The '80s Still Worth Watching Today
The first Primetime Emmy Awards were held on January 25, 1949, and only six statuettes were handed out, the first of which went to Shirley Dinsdale for "The Judy Splinters Show" in the most outstanding television personality category. Since then, the awards ceremony has evolved, adding best actor and best actress categories the following year, eventually televising the event, and moving the ceremony to be held annually in late summer rather than its original winter date.
Winning an Emmy isn't everything — great shows like "Parks and Recreation," "The Wire," and "Better Call Saul" never won an Emmy despite a combined 69 nominations between the three shows (53 of which came from "Better Call Saul"). But the award is still a great honor that can keep a show alive when it's on the brink of cancellation and signal that a show from a past decade, like the '80s, is worth checking out. To that end, here are the best Emmy-winning TV shows from the '80s that are still worth watching today.
Cheers
One of the greatest TV shows of all time, "Cheers" was worth watching when it first aired, and it's still worth watching now. The classic sitcom follows a bar owner, his staff, and their regular customers as they navigate love, life, and everything else that comes along. It's a story of found family led by one of the greatest comedic actors of all time, Ted Danson. Throughout its 11-season run, "Cheers" garnered over 50 Emmy nominations and took home 28 awards, including two for outstanding comedy series, two for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Danson, and outstanding directing in a comedy series for director James Burrows. To this day, "Cheers" is one of the winningest shows in Emmy history, with one of the few that surpassed its achievement being its hit spinoff, "Frasier."
One of the elements that makes this show so great is its will-they-won't-they romance. While many point to Ross and Rachel's relationship on "Friends" as the blueprint for such a romance, there's just as much to learn from the relationship between Sam and Diane on "Cheers." Sam and Diane's push and pull is magnetic, and they practically defined "opposites attract." Danson wasn't sure about his character's relationship to start, but eventually, he saw how well it worked. "I am always, always the worst. My first reaction to Shelley while we were auditioning was, 'Oh, no. No. That's a bad, bad idea. I just, I don't know. We were so, we're so different. Our styles, our approach, our everything is really different, which is why I think it worked because it was, like, this fair fight," Danson said on an episode of the podcast "Smartless."
The Golden Girls
When it comes to shows with a lasting impact, few compare to "The Golden Girls." Starring Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, the show followed four women nearing or at retirement age enjoying the single life in Miami. The foursome still account for Halloween costumes each year, and just as every TV-loving woman tries to identify as a Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, or Charlotte from "Sex and the City," women of all ages know whether they're a Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, or Sophia. The show ran for seven seasons in the '80s and early '90s, and it took home 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for White, McClanahan, and Arthur; and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Getty.
The ladies knew that they were making magic when they were working on the series. "It's like four points on a compass. We were each so different from the other. It was east, west, north, and south, and I think that's why we fit together so well," White once said in an interview. "Teens, and 20s, and 30s — it cut right across the board on demographics," White added. That sentiment has remained true in its legacy. True fans of "The Golden Girls" include people who remember when the show first aired and children who are just discovering the hit sitcom through the power of streaming.
Dallas
Few shows in television history have made an episode into an event as major as the fourth season premiere of "Dallas." The third season ended on the cliffhanger heard 'round the world, leading millions to wait eight months (thanks to a SAG strike) before learning the answer to one of TV's most infamous questions: Who shot J.R.? A show doesn't get that kind of buzz without being well-done, and the four Emmys that "Dallas" won during its 14 seasons are proof of its quality. The show, which followed J.R. Ewing in his quest for success as a Texas oil magnate, won two of its Emmys for outstanding achievement in music composition for a series (dramatic underscore).
"Dallas" was on the air for over a decade, serving as one of the defining shows of the '80s. "I think that 'Dallas' was like daytime soaps that were very popular and 'Dallas' came into play and it was gigantic and it filled that same need that people love to have a recurring story, suspense, and something to look forward to," "Dallas" star Linda Gray told People of what made the show so successful.
The Cosby Show
In the '80s, there were few people on the planet who were considered as funny as or funnier than Bill Cosby. The comedian was a hilarious god among men, and with his comedic powers, he starred in one of the best sitcoms of all time, "The Cosby Show." The series was as hilarious as it was impactful. The show had a primarily Black cast, and its two main characters, played by Cosby and Phylicia Rashad, were a married couple working as a doctor and an attorney, respectively. "The Cosby Show" was praised for portraying educated, successful Black Americans, as well as its quality as a series. The show won six Emmy Awards during its run, including outstanding comedy series and outstanding directing in a comedy series for director Jay Sandrich.
One aspect of the series that has kept it so popular across generations is its great cast of then-child actors. The show followed the entire Cosby family, and as it ran for eight seasons, the nation watched "The Cosby Show" kids grow up. The former child actors have all taken different paths in life since leaving the show, but they are all still recognized and lauded for their great work on the sitcom. "They're beautiful adults. They're grand people. They are amazing human beings," Rashad said to HuffPost of the child actors she worked with on "The Cosby Show." "I'm not surprised at their successes. I'm not surprised at their brilliance," she added.
The Wonder Years
Everyone loves a little nostalgia, and that was as true in the '80s as it is today. Starting in the late '80s, Fred Savage led the cast of "The Wonder Years," a sitcom that reminisced with Savage's character about his upbringing in the '60s and '70s. The show was a hit, running for over 100 episodes and building a legacy as one of the greatest coming-of-age series in television history. "The Wonder Years" was one of those rare TV shows that truly appealed to multiple generations, and it won four Emmys because of its high quality. The show won Emmys for writing and directing, as well as the coveted outstanding comedy series in 1988.
"The Wonder Years" was so popular that it warranted a reimagining in the 2020s. Decades after the original went off the air, a new version with the same name, this time featuring a Black cast and taking place in Alabama in the '60s, hit streaming platforms. The show was anchored by Dulé Hill of "The West Wing" and "Psych" fame. "I don't know if you can be a child of the late '80s without being a fan of the show, or at least having a big awareness of the show. I grew up in a suburb in New Jersey, so there was a lot in the show that I could relate to. But I was also very aware that I didn't see myself reflected in the show," Hill told Entertainment Weekly of the original show, noting his excitement to be part of the new version.
Dynasty
Audiences in the '80s couldn't get enough of "Dynasty." The soap opera ran for nine seasons, following the drama between two eternally feuding oil-rich families. The series was known for its drama as much as its fashion. Joan Collins, who played Alexis Carrington in nearly every episode of the series, became a fashion icon because of its great costuming. Collins was an integral part of making the fashion on the show what it was, urging the costume department to put her in designer clothing. "This is an international woman, a jet-setter, and she wouldn't wear that. We have to go to the couture. We have to copy Pierre Cardin and Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino, and have high style," she told the show's creators, per an interview with PBS. And as luck would have it, the show won its sole Emmy in the category of outstanding costume design for a series.
Like "The Wonder Years," "Dynasty" got an updated version a few decades later, though The CW's "Dynasty" came first. The reboot starred Elizabeth Gillies and came from the team that brought "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl" to life, which boded well for more great fashion on the show. But the fashion and wealth were only part of the show. The new "Dynasty" didn't skimp on drama. "These families ... want to escape in this beautiful world of champagne, and private jets, but when the lights go down, and all the characters are alone in their rooms at the end of the night, the dysfunction is still there," Gillies told Teen Vogue of the updated "Dynasty."
Cagney & Lacey
Olivia Benson has been holding it down as TV's premier female detective for decades, but long before "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" hit the airwaves, the most notable female cops were Christine Cagney and Mary Beth Lacey of their titular series "Cagney & Lacey." The show might not seem groundbreaking now, but at the time, it was one of the first shows to feature two female leads in any TV series, especially a police procedural. It was also incredibly well-done, earning 14 Emmy Awards during its time on TV. Sharon Gless (Cagney) and Tyne Daly (Lacey) both won Emmys in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for their efforts, and the show won outstanding drama series, among others.
In addition to "SVU," "Cagney & Lacey" opened the door for shows like "High Potential," "The Closer," and "Rizzoli & Isles." "The stories were mostly about [Cagney and Lacey]. We stopped satelliting around the experience of male characters. That made it possible for the powers that be to know that you could sell advertising time with stories about women, so the stories about women expanded," Daly said in an interview about the impact "Cagney & Lacey" had on television. Although many more female characters have been seen on TV since the cop show ended in 1988, to many fans, "Cagney & Lacey" is still the gold standard.
Miami Vice
There have been many great police procedurals and crime dramas in television history, but "Miami Vice" is still widely considered one of the best. The series was career-defining for Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, who played main characters James "Sonny" Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs, respectively. The detective duo went undercover in the titular city in search of drug cartels and weapons smugglers for the show's five seasons, winning four Primetime Emmy Awards along the way. Among their Emmy wins were outstanding cinematography for a series and outstanding film editing for a series.
"Miami Vice," like "Dynasty," also spawned some of the biggest TV fashion icons from the '80s. The series leads popularized a new style that became synonymous with the era. As host Graham Norton said to Johnson on an episode of "The Graham Norton Show," "When we look at pictures of you guys in 'Miami Vice,' we think that you were in '80s fashion, but you kind of created these fashions." Johnson agreed, noting that the show's costume designer traveled to Italy and brought back pieces from Gianni Versace and Giorgio Armani, both of whom were still in the early stages of their fashion careers, which were used to build the characters' wardrobes. Additionally, much of the costuming was a byproduct of the Miami heat, which prompted Johnson to remove certain articles and naturally created an iconic style that influenced people around the world.
St. Elsewhere
If anyone has finished bingeing "House," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Pitt," and every other Emmy-winning medical drama from this century, they can travel back to last century and watch "St. Elsewhere." Like most medical dramas, "St. Elsewhere" followed the events of its staff at the hospital, as well as what happened in the staff's personal lives. Audiences were invested in the series for six seasons, and the show won a whopping 13 Emmy Awards during its run. The show won multiple Emmys for outstanding writing in a drama series, and William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett each won a pair of Emmys for their acting performances in the series.
Though he was never nominated for an Emmy while on the show, perhaps the most famous former cast member of "St. Elsewhere" is Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner used the show to launch his dazzling film career, despite being advised to stay away from television projects at the time. "I remember early on my agent talked to me about not getting caught up in television. She convinced me not to do 'The Jeffersons,' which I'd read for. But 'St. Elsewhere' had so many characters, you could get sort of lost in the sauce and be able to sneak out and do films. And it was a great show," Washington said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The '80s show was so good that Washington never wanted to give up the role.
Murder, She Wrote
If "Murder, She Wrote" seems like more of a '90s show than an '80s show, that's because it ran for a full 12 seasons, airing equally in both decades. The series was a massive hit, leading to over 260 episodes of Angela Lansbury as writer Jessica Fletcher, who used her wit and wiles to solve crimes. The show won just two Emmys, one for outstanding music composition for a series (dramatic underscore) and another for outstanding costume design for a series. The Television Academy never rewarded Lansbury for her acting work despite multiple nominations, but the show has lived on with its legacy as one of the best cozy mystery series in TV history intact.
Lansbury was already an icon of film (three Oscar nominations) and the stage (five Tonys), and when she was entering her 60s, she decided to tackle television. At first, the actor wasn't thrilled with the options made available to her, but after some pushing, she was presented with two series, one of which was "Murder, She Wrote." And it was Lansbury's relentlessness that made the show so good. "I'm a hard person to please. I never want to let the audience down; I know what they expect. I know what they expect from the show [and what they expect] from me as an actress. And anything less than that, I am highly embarrassed," Lansbury said about her work ethic in an interview with the Los Angeles Times a couple of years after the series premiered (via Start TV).