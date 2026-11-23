One of the greatest TV shows of all time, "Cheers" was worth watching when it first aired, and it's still worth watching now. The classic sitcom follows a bar owner, his staff, and their regular customers as they navigate love, life, and everything else that comes along. It's a story of found family led by one of the greatest comedic actors of all time, Ted Danson. Throughout its 11-season run, "Cheers" garnered over 50 Emmy nominations and took home 28 awards, including two for outstanding comedy series, two for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Danson, and outstanding directing in a comedy series for director James Burrows. To this day, "Cheers" is one of the winningest shows in Emmy history, with one of the few that surpassed its achievement being its hit spinoff, "Frasier."

One of the elements that makes this show so great is its will-they-won't-they romance. While many point to Ross and Rachel's relationship on "Friends" as the blueprint for such a romance, there's just as much to learn from the relationship between Sam and Diane on "Cheers." Sam and Diane's push and pull is magnetic, and they practically defined "opposites attract." Danson wasn't sure about his character's relationship to start, but eventually, he saw how well it worked. "I am always, always the worst. My first reaction to Shelley while we were auditioning was, 'Oh, no. No. That's a bad, bad idea. I just, I don't know. We were so, we're so different. Our styles, our approach, our everything is really different, which is why I think it worked because it was, like, this fair fight," Danson said on an episode of the podcast "Smartless."