Why Has Knots Landing Star Donna Mills Never Married?
For 25 years now, soap opera legend Donna Mills of "Knots Landing" fame has been in a committed relationship with fellow actor Larry Gilman. Mills fell for Gilman in 2001, making their relationship one of the longest-lasting in Hollywood. That's why it may be surprising to some that Mills and Gilman never tied the knot. However, this isn't a case of the two simply never getting around to it. Instead, abstaining from marriage has been a conscious decision on Mills' part — and she has some fairly pragmatic reasons for adopting her philosophy on the matter.
"I was always so independent. I'm still very independent," Mills said during an October 2025 interview on Steve Kmetko's "Still Here Hollywood" podcast. "I just didn't want to ever be subject to anybody else's — you know, whatever you have to do when you get married," Mills continued, adding, "And I also didn't want to say I was gonna love somebody forever. I don't know if I would do that or not."
Mills said something similar during a July 2022 interview with the Daily Beast. "I am so freaking independent. I just am. I'm very independent and by the time Larry and I met we were both pretty established," she explained. Mills also shared that, while she's happy to share her life with Gilman, she feels their finances are best kept separate. "It's much cleaner, much better," she said.
Donna Mills' beau isn't intimidated by her independence
"Knots Landing" might have ended decades ago, but Donna Mills is still an absolute knockout. Combine that with her fierce independence, and it's not hard to see why some may find Mills a bit intimidating. But according to the actor herself, nothing could be further from the truth in the case of her longtime partner Larry Gilman, who doesn't seem to mind that she has no intention of ever becoming "Donna Gilman."
In fact, Mills has stated that Gilman's willingness to let her be confident and independent is precisely what attracted her to him in the first place. During an appearance on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" in June 2014, the "Knots Landing" alum made clear the fact that she simply wasn't interested in compromising her own agency in order to make a relationship work. "Rich guys never appealed to me ... because they would have the power," she said, adding, "And I wanted the power. You know, I mean, I'll be very honest about that. I finally found a man who allows me to have power, and my space, and it doesn't take away from his power."
Years later, during her 2022 interview with the Daily Beast, Mills described Gilman as "an incredibly kind, funny, wonderful man," making it clear that just because she doesn't want him to put a ring on it doesn't mean they don't care deeply about each other.