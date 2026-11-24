For 25 years now, soap opera legend Donna Mills of "Knots Landing" fame has been in a committed relationship with fellow actor Larry Gilman. Mills fell for Gilman in 2001, making their relationship one of the longest-lasting in Hollywood. That's why it may be surprising to some that Mills and Gilman never tied the knot. However, this isn't a case of the two simply never getting around to it. Instead, abstaining from marriage has been a conscious decision on Mills' part — and she has some fairly pragmatic reasons for adopting her philosophy on the matter.

"I was always so independent. I'm still very independent," Mills said during an October 2025 interview on Steve Kmetko's "Still Here Hollywood" podcast. "I just didn't want to ever be subject to anybody else's — you know, whatever you have to do when you get married," Mills continued, adding, "And I also didn't want to say I was gonna love somebody forever. I don't know if I would do that or not."

Mills said something similar during a July 2022 interview with the Daily Beast. "I am so freaking independent. I just am. I'm very independent and by the time Larry and I met we were both pretty established," she explained. Mills also shared that, while she's happy to share her life with Gilman, she feels their finances are best kept separate. "It's much cleaner, much better," she said.