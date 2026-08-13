Decades After Knots Landing, Donna Mills Is Still An Absolute Knockout

Donna Mills was already a star when she joined the cast of "Knots Landing" in the second season. Playing Abby Cunningham changed Mills' career, taking her from playing women in need of saving in TV movies to becoming one of the most unforgettable villains beamed into homes every week. Mills quickly became a character audiences loved to hate as she used her manipulative mind and stunning looks to get her way on the most famous cul-de-sac in 1980s television, and used that fame to build her own empire.

Just as fellow octogenarian Jane Fonda cornered the workout video market, Mills created a makeup video, "The Eyes Have It," helping people learn how to create her iconic look. You may not know this about Donna Mills, but she became the face of Fabergé's Aqua Net hairspray, making her one of the pioneers of the decade's big hair style. Now in her 80s, Mills is still a knockout, proving that age and beauty can go hand in hand.

Looking at her today, it's hard to believe that Mills made her TV debut in 1966. And while her days living on Seaview Circle may be over, her makeup routine, which still includes plenty of eyeliner and mascara, has introduced her to a new generation of fans as she shares cosmetic tips on Instagram. To Mills, her makeup and acting skills are equally important to her success, telling Newsweek, "I'd always loved makeup and had a natural knack for it, so I began doing my own makeup on every job." And she isn't just blowing smoke; Mills' makeup tutorials have been praised by Kristofer Buckle – the man Mariah Carey and Blake Lively call when they need help – and Mally Beauty founder Mally Roncal.