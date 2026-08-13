Decades After Knots Landing, Donna Mills Is Still An Absolute Knockout
Donna Mills was already a star when she joined the cast of "Knots Landing" in the second season. Playing Abby Cunningham changed Mills' career, taking her from playing women in need of saving in TV movies to becoming one of the most unforgettable villains beamed into homes every week. Mills quickly became a character audiences loved to hate as she used her manipulative mind and stunning looks to get her way on the most famous cul-de-sac in 1980s television, and used that fame to build her own empire.
Just as fellow octogenarian Jane Fonda cornered the workout video market, Mills created a makeup video, "The Eyes Have It," helping people learn how to create her iconic look. You may not know this about Donna Mills, but she became the face of Fabergé's Aqua Net hairspray, making her one of the pioneers of the decade's big hair style. Now in her 80s, Mills is still a knockout, proving that age and beauty can go hand in hand.
Looking at her today, it's hard to believe that Mills made her TV debut in 1966. And while her days living on Seaview Circle may be over, her makeup routine, which still includes plenty of eyeliner and mascara, has introduced her to a new generation of fans as she shares cosmetic tips on Instagram. To Mills, her makeup and acting skills are equally important to her success, telling Newsweek, "I'd always loved makeup and had a natural knack for it, so I began doing my own makeup on every job." And she isn't just blowing smoke; Mills' makeup tutorials have been praised by Kristofer Buckle – the man Mariah Carey and Blake Lively call when they need help – and Mally Beauty founder Mally Roncal.
Donna Mills started a new career at 85
Proving to be just as courageous as her character on "Knots Landing," Donna Mills started a new career after turning 85, becoming the oldest star on OnlyFans. Mills discussed her decision with Variety, explaining, " Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I'm excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection." She further elaborated her thinking to Page Six: "People keep asking me why now. Why not now? Life's too short to sit on the sidelines. My fans have given me everything, and this is my way of letting them in a little closer."
While Mills is the latest big name to join the subscription service, she is far from the first. Shortly before Mills announced her page, Hallmark star Tricia Helfer announced that she was joining the site, telling People, "I'm tired of being told what to do and how to do it. I'm looking at it as something to have fun with and something that I can be in control of." Former Playboy Playmate Carmen Electra joined OnlyFans in 2022, four years after "Teen Wolf" star Tyler Posey started his account in 2020, but deleted it shortly after, telling E! News that "OnlyFans is bizarre. It's really, sort of mentally draining." In joining the other celebrities, Mills sees the site as an opportunity to bring her closer to her fanbase and give them the opportunity to get to know her better, telling Page Six, "My fans are going to see the real me: the good hair days, the bad hair days, and everything in between."