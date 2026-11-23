The following article briefly mentions death by suicide.

The One Chicago franchise (also called the Chicago franchise) has become one of NBC's best-known drama universes, although it has experienced its fair share of losses. For those unaware, the franchise, as of 2026, is made up of four programs — who knows, there may be a fifth one day — that focus on a different public service department in the Windy City: "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice."

With over 800 episodes thus far across all the installments, it should come as no surprise that hundreds of actors have appeared in at least a single One Chicago series over the years; many people, like "America's Next Top Model" alum Yaya DaCosta and Taylor Kinney, have crossed over to at least three. With so many heads involved, it can be hard to keep track of everyone. Sadly, some One Chicago stars are remembered not just for their work on the popular franchise but also for the unfortunate news of their deaths.