One Chicago Cast Members Who Sadly Passed Away
The following article briefly mentions death by suicide.
The One Chicago franchise (also called the Chicago franchise) has become one of NBC's best-known drama universes, although it has experienced its fair share of losses. For those unaware, the franchise, as of 2026, is made up of four programs — who knows, there may be a fifth one day — that focus on a different public service department in the Windy City: "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice."
With over 800 episodes thus far across all the installments, it should come as no surprise that hundreds of actors have appeared in at least a single One Chicago series over the years; many people, like "America's Next Top Model" alum Yaya DaCosta and Taylor Kinney, have crossed over to at least three. With so many heads involved, it can be hard to keep track of everyone. Sadly, some One Chicago stars are remembered not just for their work on the popular franchise but also for the unfortunate news of their deaths.
Molly Glynn was hit by a tree
Molly Glynn, a Chicago-based actor better known for her theater work — she was a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and the Northlight Theatre — made brief appearances in five episodes of "Chicago Fire." Glynn portrayed a doctor throughout Seasons 1 and 2, which aired in 2013. Before that, she appeared in a short called "Ctrl + Life + Delete" and an episode of "Boss."
Glynn was 46 years old when she passed away on September 6, 2014. The media reported that she was struck by a falling tree while on a bike ride with her husband, Joe Foust (who later appeared in an episode of "Chicago Fire" in 2018). The pair were cycling through Erickson Woods Forest Preserve when a sudden storm rolled through the area.
"Our SAG-AFTRA family is heartbroken by the devastating news that Chicago actor and former local board member Molly Glynn passed away ... She served our union faithfully and energetically while maintaining a family and a successful career," Eric W. Chaudron shared on SAG-AFTRA Chicago Local's behalf. Michael Halberstam with the Writers Theatre said, "She possessed a rare combination of talent, heart and beauty in all aspects of her life" (via CBS News).
DuShon Monique Brown developed sepsis
DuShon Monique Brown, another Chicagoan involved in the local theater scene, gained fame on the crime drama "Prison Break" before joining the One Chicago franchise. Brown portrayed Connie, an administrative assistant for Wallace Boden (played by Eamonn Walker), for 59 episodes between Seasons 1 and 6.
Brown died on March 23, 2018, one of several female icons we lost that year; she was 49 years old. Robert Schroeder, a rep for the actor, initially told USA TODAY that Brown passed away from natural causes and said, "We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed." It was later determined that Brown died from sepsis, with hypertensive cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor.
Dick Wolf, one of several geniuses behind the One Chicago franchise (as well as the "Law & Order" and "FBI" franchises), stated upon Brown's death (via the Chicago Tribune), "The 'Chicago Fire' family is devastated to lose one of its own. Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon's family and we will all miss her."
Markie Post passed away from cancer
Markie Post gained fame on shows like "The Fall Guy" and "Night Court" (the latter featuring arguably one of the best opening credits for an '80s sitcom) long before she joined the One Chicago crew. On "Chicago P.D.," Post portrayed Barbara "Bunny" Fletcher, the mother of Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush). She appeared in 18 episodes throughout Seasons 2 and 4, which aired between 2014 and 2017.
Post died from cancer on August 7, 2021; she was diagnosed approximately four years earlier, although she did not make her illness public. She was married to producer and screenwriter Michael A. Ross, with whom she had two children.
Marsha Warfield, who played Rosalind "Roz" Russell on "Night Court," wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post (via People), "She has been, and will be, described as perky, bubbly, sweet, etc. And she was. But, she was also real, caring and kind. I never heard a cross word from, to, or about her." Mary McCormack wrote on X, "This breaks my heart. Markie was just the best."
Anne Heche crashed into a building
Anne Heche, whose career launched from an Emmy-winning soap opera stint, portrayed Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan on "Chicago P.D." She appeared in 11 episodes over Seasons 6 and 7, which aired between 2018 and 2019. Before that, Heche starred in multiple episodes of TV shows like "The Brave," "Aftermath," "Dig," and "The Legend of Korra."
Heche died on August 11, 2022; she was 53 years old. On August 5th, the actor was involved in three single-vehicle car accidents in Los Angeles: she reportedly hit a garage, then another car, and then crashed into a residential home. Her car and the home caught on fire; Heche, who was trapped in her vehicle for approximately 45 minutes, was declared brain dead several days later.
Heche, who previously dated Ellen DeGeneres, had two sons. The eldest, Homer, told People after her death, "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."
Lindsey Pearlman was reported missing
Lindsey Pearlman portrayed pathologist Joy Fletcher in five episodes of "Chicago Justice" in 2017; unlike its popular predecessors, "Chicago Justice" was canceled after only one season. Pearlman, another Chicago native who later moved to Los Angeles, previously appeared in an episode of "Empire." She also made brief appearances on shows like "General Hospital," "Selena: The Series," and "The Ms. Pat Show."
Pearlman was 43 years old when she was reported missing on February 15, 2022. According to the missing person report shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, she was last seen around noon on February 13th. Officers eventually found Pearlman inside a vehicle on February 18th. After an autopsy, it was determined that she died by suicide.
"We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today," a representative for Pearlman said in a statement upon her discovery (via People). "The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve." Actor Elizabeth Laidlaw wrote on Instagram, "My heart breaks for everyone grieving for Lindsey Pearlman tonight. She was beloved by so many, and she will be so missed."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Desmond Gray's cause of death is unknown
Desmond Gray portrayed Paramedic Desmond, a One Chicago character we've seen in multiple shows. He originally appeared on "Chicago Med" in 2015; he was in 41 episodes total. Gray later guest-starred in two episodes of "Chicago P.D." and three episodes of "Chicago Fire." He made his acting debut in a 2013 movie called "Maydays."
According to Gray's IMDb, he passed away on November 9, 2022. Neither his date of birth nor cause of death has been made public, although his memorial service appeared to have been held on November 19th. Gray's last social media post was made a few weeks prior, on September 26th. "Eight seasons [of 'Chicago Med'] deep and vvv grateful...still taking mirror selfies tho. Catch me back this week!" he wrote on Instagram.
Gray's nephew, Brandon Jackson, told the Chicago Theater Bike Ride Fund, "My Uncle Desmond loved to sing, loved to dance, loved to perform. We had a group when we were young, and whenever Grandpop would take us on one of our road trips, Desmond gave us the courage to perform no matter where we were." He added that Gray "had one of those laughs where you just couldn't help but laugh too."
Tuesday the Dalmatian had kidney issues
Tuesday, an adorable Dalmatian, was introduced as a puppy on "Chicago Fire" Season 7, which aired between 2018 and 2019. On the show, Tuesday was taken to Firehouse 51 by Darren Ritter (portrayed by Daniel Kyri, a proud member of the LGBTQIA community) and quickly became a fan favorite, both on and off screen. Tuesday was regularly featured through Season 10.
Sadly, Tuesday passed away on May 22, 2022; she was four years old. Christine Mahaney, Tuesday's trainer, announced that she died from an unspecified kidney issue. "Allowing her into your homes and hearts will forever be cherished. Tuesday loved working on set and being a part of the 'Chicago Fire' family. Her tail never stopped wagging. She truly was very special," Mahaney eulogized on Instagram.
"Heartbroken to learn my little buddy is gone. I got to spend time with her on set & do all the fun stuff but you took care of her when the cameras weren't rolling. Love you Tues!" Kyri wrote in an Instagram Story upon Tuesday's passing (via People). Hanako Greensmith, who portrays Violet Mikami, wrote on X, "May she rest peacefully, that sweet and gorgeous girl. Thank you for loving her as much as we did, sweet viewers."