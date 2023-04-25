The Heartbreaking Death Of Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte — actor, singer, and activist — died on April 25, 2023, at age 96.

Though the main thing younger generations typically know about Harry Belafonte is his hit, "The Banana Boat Song" — also known as the "Day-O" song — Belafonte's life was much more than just his hit tunes. The songwriter, singer, and actor popularized Caribbean music in the U.S. and became a film and Broadway star in the 1950s, with his performance in "John Murray Anderson's Almanac" earning him a Tony Award in 1953, via Biography. According to The New Yorker, he was the first artist of any color to have an album go platinum. He was also the first Black idol in the history of U.S. film who was admired and adored for his handsome features and suave personality.

Much of Belafonte's career was marred by the indignities he and Black Americans suffered under Jim Crow. Belafonte recalled in an interview with The New Yorker, for instance, the strange juxtaposition of being booked to play at the prestigious Thunderbird Hotel in Las Vegas, then being denied use of any of the hotel's facilities and forced to sleep in a boarding house just for Black people on the other side of town. Experiences like this led Harry Belafonte to lead a life of activism, and he became a key figure in the civil rights movement.