Data Shows Aldi Is Going Through A Massive Downward Spike

Some people might think that bargain shopping for groceries won't get you quality goods, but those people have likely never been to Aldi. Prices are low and grocery trips are short when you shop at Aldi, thanks to its dedication to reasonable prices and quality products.

Aldi has come a long way since its first store over 100 years ago. In 1913, Anna Albrecht opened the flagship location in Essen, Germany, and it was originally named Albrecht Discount (via Insider). As the business grew, it stayed in the family, and Albrecht's sons turned their mother's grocery store into an empire. Today, Aldi's grocery chain has expanded across the globe, becoming the third largest grocer behind Walmart and Kroger, according to the JLL Grocery Tracker.

Aldi is a favorite among organic shoppers and bargain shoppers alike, but can it retain shoppers amid rising inflation costs? The List created a graph via Data Herald that tracked monthly foot traffic trends at US Aldi locations over the past two years. The results show a surprising decline in visitors in recent months, making us wonder why shoppers aren't flocking to the grocery chain like they once were.