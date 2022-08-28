Prince Charles's Recent Visits With Queen Elizabeth Might Signify One Thing

As next in line for the British throne, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has been preparing for his future role as king. And with Queen Elizabeth dealing with ongoing mobility issues, the duke has already filled in for his mother when needed. In May 2022, he gave the queen's speech at the State Opening of Parliament, marking only the third time Her Majesty has missed this important event during her 70-year reign, according to ABC News.

The queen also missed several events during her Platinum Jubilee festivities due to concerns over her ability to walk. And while there have been reports that a wheelchair lift was installed at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland, per The U.S. Sun, sources have revealed that Elizabeth refuses to be seen in a wheelchair in public. Instead, she has been utilizing a cane during her appearances, such as the memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip. Accommodations were made during that event, including the queen entering through a side door so she didn't have to walk the entire length of the aisle. In addition, the service was cut down to only 40 minutes, and the ruler was able to sit in a more comfortable chair with an extra cushion, per Bloomberg.

And as the queen spends her summer at Balmoral, there is speculation that Charles will be stepping in for his mother at another important event next month.