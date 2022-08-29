Love Island's Joel Dishes On His Connections With Bella And Phoebe - Exclusive Interview

Before we get into your relationship with Bella [Barbaro], your connection with Phoebe [Siegel], and everything that happened, I want to go back to the elimination. You found yourself in the bottom four with Phoebe. What was going through your head at that very moment?

I was standing up there at the elimination, and honestly, I was looking at the girls contemplating and I was like, "I know it's me. It's okay. It's okay for me to go home." It was a very bittersweet moment for me, because obviously, I didn't want to leave the villa. I love all those guys there and all those girls there, and I wanted to be there to continue to support them and help them through their relationships. But I felt it was my time to go.

Phoebe had already dropped me and was pursuing a relationship with Chad [Robinson], and I felt that they needed to fully pursue that and needed to have that opportunity without any distraction of Mackenzie [Dipman] or I being there. I was excited that they decided to keep Chad and that Mackenzie decided to leave, so that way they could fully explore that relationship.

What did you think when Mackenzie decided to self-eliminate?

She and I had some conversations, and I knew that she was already thinking about it with how much Chad was all in and how closed off everyone else was in their relationships. She didn't feel that there was any place for her anymore, like I felt. There weren't any more relationships to explore. We were just there for moral support and to help everyone, so we both thought it was our time to go.

You weren't in the villa for too long. Do you feel as though you came in when everyone was coupled up and more exclusive?

Not really. When I came in, there were still five people that got eliminated the next day. I came in at a perfect time because everything was a little bit in shambles. Sydney [Paight] and Kat [Gibson] were both still single. Chanse [Corbi] was single, and Bella and Chazz [Bryant] were on the ropes. I was really excited to get in there and see if I couldn't make some waves.

I had a conversation with each girl individually, even before that first night of eliminations, other than Deb [Chubb]. Deb was the only one I didn't get to talk to. But I felt that it was definitely the right time for me to come in, and I was excited to come in as a bombshell. Everyone said that I had OG vibes, but I appreciated coming in when I did. I would've loved to have had a recoupling before any eliminations, but life has this way of working out.