Why Prince Charles' Unexpected New Gig Has Meghan Markle Fans Upset

As Queen Elizabeth deals with ongoing mobility issues, Prince Charles is stepping up to fulfill some of his mother's duties. In May 2022, he gave the queen's speech at the State Opening of Parliament, marking only the third time Her Majesty has missed this important event during her 70-year reign, according to ABC News.

And, due to Charles' daily visits with the queen while they're both at Balmoral, there is speculation that the Prince of Wales will be the one to appoint the incoming British prime minister in September.

While expanding his royal duties, Charles still finds time to pursue some surprising hobbies, including painting. He also supports a number of charities and is said to be the patron or president of about 400 organizations, including the Birmingham Royal Ballet and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. In fact, many of Charles' pet organizations involve art, music, and theater, per his royal website.

Even with his busy schedule, he took on the task of guest-editing the 40th-anniversary issue of The Voice, Britain's only Black newspaper. "Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain's only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society," Charles said in a statement, per Deadline.

But, while the prince said he was "touched" to be asked to do the job, some fans of Meghan Markle aren't happy.