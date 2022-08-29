Mackenzie Dipman On Her Return To Love Island, Self-Elimination, And More - Exclusive Interview

Your entrance into the villa ultimately resulted in Courtney [Boerner] being sent home; then you opted to leave this week. Do you have any regrets surrounding that decision? How do you feel about that, in retrospect?

I feel really good about it, actually. It's important to know when to leave the party. My first time around, my elimination was unexpected. If I was honest with myself, once things panned out the way they did with Jalen [Noble] — with the way things had shifted in the house — I didn't feel like I should be there anymore. The villa will tell you when it's time to go home, and it's up to you to listen to that.

It was a regret of mine, not choosing to leave the first time, because having that power of being able to control your own fate would have made me feel a lot better about how my experience ended. It's almost like I got to do what I should have done the first time, which was choose to leave when I was ready to go, and when was right for me.

But I do wish that Courtney could have stayed. I don't like the fact that I only got to spend 24 hours with her, because she is truly such a sweet girl. We talked about her every day. We talked about her a lot. But I do also feel like [with] Courtney leaving, there was a void to fill with her departure. It allowed me the opportunity to get to know some of the girls a little bit more. Who knows? It could have been really different. One person can extremely shift every dynamic in the villa, so [it's] hard to say.

Do you have any intention of reconnecting with anyone after the villa? Or are you ready to put your "Love Island" experience to bed?

If they'll have me, I would love to be a part of as much or as little of the Season 4 family as I can. In my short time there, I connected a lot with not just the girls, but also the boys. They did make me a birthday cake. I hope to stay in touch with them, and I would love to meet some of the other islanders.

It's hard because a lot of people tend to be so different in person. Because there were so many bombshells this season earlier, I couldn't even tell you hardly what Felipe [Gomes] or Andy [Voyen] are like. We saw none of them. Obviously, Andy is with Mady [McLanahan]. I don't mean in a romantic sense — I don't even know who I want to be homies with. [Of] the ones that left, we saw sadly very little of them for the most part. But I do hope I get to meet everyone at some point, for sure.