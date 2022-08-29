Behind-The-Scenes Days Of Our Lives Video Has Fans Wondering If They're Getting A Big Comeback
"Days of Our Lives" viewers were forced to say goodbye to many fan-favorite characters this summer. The NBC soap opera lost Salemites such as Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), who was shockingly killed off the sudser to create a murder mystery plot.
In addition, beloved couple Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) departed Salem when they opted to leave home with their newborn son, Bo Brady Weston, and sail around the world on their boat (via The U.S. Sun).
Fan-favorite duo Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) also left the show when Lani went to prison for killing her biological father. Eli took their twins and moved closer to the prison so they'd be able to visit their mother more frequently.
Tripp Dalton Johnson (Lucas Adams) also left the show after a brutal breakup with Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), per Soaps in Depth. He moved to Seattle with his siblings Joey and Stephanie, and the entire Johnson brood was seen in the "Days of Our Lives" spinoff series, "Beyond Salem."
However, it seems that all of the Johnsons are about to be back in Salem as a new behind-the-scenes video hints that Tripp is already back home.
Days of Our Lives star Stephen Nichols teases the return of his TV son
This week, actor Stephen Nichols, who plays Steve Johnson on "Days of Our Lives," posted a cute behind-the-scenes video of himself with his onscreen son, Lucas Adams. The two looked as if they were getting ready to film a scene and joked around together about who was more handsome.
"I'm so lucky this young man is my TV son. He's talented, hard working and kind ... like my real life son. Couldn't be better. It's always a joy with you," Nichols captioned the Instagram clip.
Of course, fans couldn't help but wonder if Adams' character, Tripp Johnson, had already returned to Salem after exiting the soap in June. According to Soaps, it appears that fans will see Tripp again. However, it's not clear if he's back for the long haul or if he's simply making a quick trip home to Salem to visit family.
Viewers would certainly like to see Tripp come home to stay and the Johnson clan reunited in Salem for a while. Of course, "Days of Our Lives" is known for shaking things up, so only time will tell what Tripp's future holds.