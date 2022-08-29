Data Reveals America's Favorite Pet Store: Petco Vs. PetSmart

Whether you're a dog person, a cat person, or you like animals full of colorful feathers or slimy scales, having a pet is one of life's greatest joys. Pet Assure reports that having an animal is a great way to teach children responsibility, trust, and compassion. Pets have also been known to promote active, healthy lifestyles and provide major mental health benefits to people who have experienced loss and hardship; many animals even make incredible service companions for people with disabilities (per Help Guide). From adorable halloween costumes to fancy subscription boxes, pet owners adore their animal BFFs – some pets even have their own social media accounts! Owning a pet can be a ton of fun, but it is also a ton of work.

When deciding which pet to get, The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends getting "only the type and number of pets for which you can provide appropriate food, water, shelter, health care and companionship." A good pet owner should be prepared to invest a good amount of time and money to ensure that their pets live healthy and happy lives.

When it comes time to buy supplies, pet retailers like PetSmart and Petco provide everything your pet might need. But which store is more favored when the pet supply rivals go head to head? To see which store sees more shoppers each month, The List created a graph via Data Herald that tracked monthly foot traffic over the past two years at both pet stores.