How Nicky Whelan Feels About Australia's Longest-Running Soap Coming To An End - Exclusive

For fans of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or for anyone excited to see Margot Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming "Barbie" movie, you have one TV show in particular to thank. The Australian soap opera "Neighbours" helped to launch the careers of not just Robbie and Chris Hemsworth, but also actors like Guy Pearce and musicians like Kylie Minogue (via Express & Star).

The series, which follows the lives of those living on the iconic Ramsay Street, began in 1985. "Neighbours" was Australia's longest-running TV drama, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, until the show announced it was officially ending its run in June. While many Americans may not know how important "Neighbours" was to Australians, they have definitely felt the impact of its star power.

Nicky Whelan is just one of the former residents of Ramsay Street, starring as Pepper Steiger on the show from 2006 to 2007. In an exclusive interview with The List, Whelan shared what it was like working on such an iconic series and how she felt after hearing that it was coming to an end after 37 years.