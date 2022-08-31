Sydney And Isaiah Reflect On Their Love Island Journey And What's Next - Exclusive Interview

You guys came in second. Congratulations. Such a whirlwind, I bet. What's the last 24 hours been like?

Isaiah Campbell: It's definitely been a ride, but it's definitely been enjoyable to finally get some alone time with her and feel normal. That's very, very key.

Sydney Paight: It was fun to transition into the normalcy [as] I learned just to be normal and take it all in, to sleep a little bit, watch some Netflix.

We've gotten to chat with all the Islanders as they've left the villa, and it really does seem to be such a unique environment: no phones, no access to the outside world. Tell me a little bit more about what that's like, maybe something that we didn't see on camera.

Sydney: I thought it was nice, because in the real world, you go out and you meet people. You constantly have your phone, and you can be sidetracked. You can vibe with someone. But to go in and meet someone and vibe with them without any distractions is key. Now when I'm with him, I don't even need to be on my phone.

Isaiah: It was nice. It definitely was. It was a nice break, but it also ... It began to be a bit rough, at least for a little bit, not knowing a sense of time, date, or anything.

Sydney: I didn't know anything. It could be 5:00 in the morning. We had no idea.

That's kind of wild. It seems to me, for couples, you had six weeks, but so much uninterrupted time. I'm sure it feels more like six months than anything else.

Isaiah: Definitely. It felt like a long time. The first two weeks felt like a month itself. I think every two weeks was a month.

Sydney: Everyone was like, "Y'all met four days ago." I'm like, "Dude, four days is a year."

Isaiah: And y'all only see 10 clips from every couple for a 24-hour-day period, maybe two days.

What did it feel knowing America was so in your corner? They got you all the way up to second place. That must be pretty incredible to know.

Sydney: I know. I felt so loved. It felt so awesome. I was so proud of both of us. Thank you to America. They're lit for that.

Isaiah: I couldn't be more blessed. It was definitely something I wasn't expecting at all, but I'm glad that the U.S. and anybody else that was watching too was very supportive and really saw our [genuineness].