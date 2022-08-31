Love Island Favorites Deb And Jesse On The Future, Relatability, And More - Exclusive Interview

As you said, there's been hurdles. The journey has seen both of you waver. Deb, you were questioning your connection pretty soon into the finale. What ultimately made you realize that Jesse was the one and vice versa?

Deb: It was family day. I had been in my head, had a bunch of anxieties, and feeling pressure from the other islanders. I didn't want Jesse to have to feel that pressure. I was projecting how I was feeling onto him, trying to be like, "You don't have to feel this way," but we could have communicated about it better. But once it was family day, and I saw his mom and grandma, and our families got to meet and how happy and proud all of them were for us, and how much love that Jess' mom and grandma had for him, it was so cute. I was sitting there like, "I really don't want to lose this. I need to fix this."

I talked to him the next day and basically told him, "I'm so sorry, I was in my head. I was overthinking. You're so perfect." I was trying to find something wrong when I should face my fears and accept the fact that I have a genuinely great guy in front of me. When it got to our final date, I was like, "Okay, I'm going to put my big girl pants on. I'm going to swallow my pride." Hopefully, he would take me back in a sense, or want to take that step.

I explained to him that I really did want to be exclusive. I wanted to take things to the next step. It's important to leave the villa having had that conversation and having a mutual understanding in that way. I told him I want to be exclusive. I was like, "Okay, but you're still going to have to ask me to be your girlfriend again." I was hinting at him. But he did, which I'm very happy about. It all worked out.

It sounds like such a unique experience because you're in this sheltered environment — no phones, no access to the outside world. I would imagine that it's very easy to get in your head or overthink.

Deb: It really is. No one has phones or anything, so all you can do is talk to everyone. You're telling everyone something like, "Yeah, maybe I did see that." I'm like, "I have been having ..." They're confirming things or putting in their opinions, and it's so much to process. Then you have behind-the-scenes people trying to encourage you and help you and give you advice. I'm an overthinker as it is. It was being in a confined space with nothing but your thoughts.

Jesse: They did a good job. Some days, we were able to decompress and relax, and [it] felt like vacation. It was so sweet, and everybody treated us with so much respect. I want to give a shout-out to everybody that helped us throughout this process.