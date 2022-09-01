Phoebe And Chad Reflect On Their Love Island Connection And Death Threats - Exclusive Interview

I want to get into the show and everything that happened. We'll start with you, Chad. When you recoupled with Courtney [Boerner] after Casa Amor, you had a connection with Phoebe. What was it about her that drew you in? And vice versa, Phoebe, the same question — maybe elements that we weren't able to see on screen.

Chad: Phoebe's dope. For one, she's very beautiful. Look at her face. And two, she's bold — not that she doesn't give a f***, but she says it how it is. She goes about her business, and she doesn't take anything from anybody. She's also very intelligent. I would even go as far as to say she might be the most intelligent person in the villa. [She and I] are similar on that wavelength. In some aspects, I think I might [have the] edge. Well, that's for another day.

Phoebe: See, I could be older, wiser.

Chad: But when it comes to brute intelligence, she's very high in that category, and that's super attractive. Not that everybody else there wasn't smart, but she's a different caliber of intelligence. I thought that was really attractive as well as [her being] very pretty, and she's not scared. That's what drew me to her.

Phoebe: What drew me to Chad was the fact that it felt very organic in the way that I deal with situations in the outside world. That was very refreshing for me because I did have a rocky journey in there, and I really was trying to go and find if I connected with anyone, which is the name of the game. Chad made me feel very safe and comforted in times of need.

I'm very vulnerable with everyone, but there's a threshold [past which] I don't allow myself to [get] even more vulnerable. With Chad, there was something about his energy that allowed me to open up to him more than I probably have opened up to a lot of people in my life. And he knows that. He's so f***ing hot. Not only am I so physically attracted to him, but similar to what he was mentioning, our conversations had this amazing mixture of weirdness and fun and authenticity while, also, when we had to be serious and we wanted to get to know each other and have some serious conversations, we were able to have those, but also keep a lightheartedness to those conversations. That was refreshing, especially [with how] being in the villa does feel a little bit like a pressure cooker.

It felt as though when Chad [and I] spoke, we were [in] the outside world on a lunch date or on a dinner date or having conversations that felt authentic to the both of us. Instead of asking, "What do you look for in a partner?" or "How do you like to date?" or "What do you like in bed?" — things like that, we had these very natural conversations that kept drawing me in.

I'm a conversationalist, so I can talk very well, but with him, it was almost as though I didn't want to talk. That is what solidified that I had a romantic connection with him, because I can talk someone's ear off, but when I want to listen, that's when I know that there's actually something there.