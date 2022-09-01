Love Island's Nadjha Reveals What Really Happened With Jeff And More - Exclusive Interview

I want to get into what happened with Jeff. We all saw him overreact. I don't want to put words in his mouth, but take me back to that interaction. Walk me through what happened and what you perceived at the time and how you feel now looking back on it.

The whole thing stemmed from us discussing who we thought needed to leave. We both felt very strongly. It was not me instigating anything. We both felt strongly about the same thing. He didn't think that Jesse [Bray] and Deb [Chubb] should stay. I felt like it sucked that Phoebe [Siegel] and Chad [Robinson], because they were new, were getting voted off, even though I don't know what's shown, but they had a really good connection in there. They reminded me of [myself] and Jeff to begin with — just friends and it evolved into something. So the blow-up happens. The buddy-buddy comment gets made. Everyone gets upset. I feel like I'm stuck in the middle of the guy that I care so much about, I'm coupled up with him, and then everyone else is upset by the comment, especially Zeta [Morrison] and Timmy [Pandolfi].

It sucks. It puts me in a really uncomfortable position, and it was never like I wasn't siding with Jeff. I agreed with what he said. I didn't agree with the delivery of what was said. Then I apologized to Phoebe for her moment being stolen, and then we're going to say bye to them, and he asked why I comforted Timmy and didn't comfort him. I didn't have time to talk to Jeff. It's not [that] this happened, this happened, this happened. No. A lot of stuff happened in between there. He had to calm down. Timmy had to calm down. We're helping Phoebe pack up her stuff.

It wasn't as cut and dry as it looked. There's a lot going on. And when Jeff reacts in this way, I know that he sometimes needs his space to cool down, so that's what I was giving him. And at that moment, Timmy was walking by me, so I said, "I'm sorry about ..." I was. I felt bad for everything that had happened and how it went down. So I apologized to him, and that's when Jeff's reaction was just explosive. He says all that stuff and then walks by me and says something very degrading. I didn't appreciate that. It was my last straw, and that's why I made the decision I made. I thought it was very disrespectful.

Jeff did say that he had his guard up, and you were very clear that his reaction as a whole was a pretty big red flag. I would think that a lot of viewers agreed with that sentiment.

It wasn't [the] first time that he had reacted that way, and it had brought up red flags in the past. That's why at times I think people saw that I wasn't as expressive with my feelings, but everyone didn't see the other things that happened and why I had the reservations I had in our relationship. I cared about Jeff very dearly, and everything good that was shown was good. We had great moments and he's a great human being, and I love and support him, but I did have to think about myself [when making] that decision. I couldn't sit there and know that somebody was talking to me this way and that I was going to put up with it any longer.