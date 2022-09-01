Filmmaker Says Ivanka And Donald Trump Jr. Will Do Whatever It Takes To Ensure This Happens

Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. were top advisors to their father when he was in the White House. As every American knows, Donald Trump didn't exactly go quietly into the night when he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Likewise, his son has continued to actively defend the GOP leader's agenda on Twitter, while since leaving D.C., Ivanka has mostly remained behind the scenes.

Still, there's no doubt that like her older brother, the former model enjoyed the prestige that came along with her family residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, having taken on an active role in supporting her father throughout his term. The exciting opportunities she enjoyed included meeting with foreign dignitaries and serving as a proxy for Donald Trump at important meetings — albeit much to the chagrin of some (via Vogue and The Atlantic).

Now that the Republicans are out as the first family, filmmaker Alex Holder, whose documentary footage chronicling the controversial Trumps was subpoenaed by the House in its investigation into Jan. 6, says Ivanka and Don Jr. are chomping at the bit to get back to their former glory (via Politico and Yahoo!).