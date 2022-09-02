Meghan Markle's Admission About Race Has Don Lemon Reeling

Page Six reported that the second episode of "Archetypes," Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Mariah Carey discussed the reality of being biracial in the public eye. The 53-year-old superstar singer noted, "Here's the thing: They didn't know how to do my hair, because if it was a white hairdresser that had never dealt with textured hair, they would tend to do a different thing. And my hair would be like, 'You're not doing that!'" The duchess and the superstar appeared to bond about their hair, with Meghan revealing her locks were often "shellacked" because hair professionals tried to "slick those roots down."

Markle and Carey's conversation attracted plenty of discussion, including comments from CNN's Don Lemon, who said he was "shocked" by the episode. According to The Daily Mail, Lemon praised Markle for her candor about colorism. Still, the CNN anchor said, "I commend Meghan Markle for going there, even though it is a bit shocking that at 30-some years of age, she is just understanding what it's like to be a Black woman in America." Lemon added that it was important that Meghan call out her privilege since she "did not have to deal with racism" until her marriage to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

The CNN anchor also offered perspective about when Carey started her career in the '90s, noting, "People didn't know what to do with her ... the people who were in charge of her [who were] trying to establish her as an artist didn't really know how to market her."