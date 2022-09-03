Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Quietly Suffered A Loss In Her Family
Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, has had plenty to celebrate this year. In February, Queen Elizabeth made the stunning announcement that when her son, Charles, Prince of Wales, ascends to the throne, his wife will become queen consort. It was a surprising move given the British public's enduring love for Charles's first wife, Princess Diana, although it made sense given that Camilla has turned into one of the busiest royals. She is the patron or president of more than 100 charities and frequently accompanies Charles on official trips, including a recent visit to Canada on the queen's behalf.
The duchess called the queen's support "a great honor," per Express, and Elizabeth continued to show her backing, praising her daughter-in-law for her loyal service in a report given by Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton, per People. And in June, Camilla was installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, the Mirror reports — it is the oldest and most senior of the Orders of Chivalry in Britain. Other members of the Order include Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Charles. Sir Winston Churchill and Prince Philip also received the honor before their deaths.
But while it has been a banner year for Camilla, she has suffered a personal loss with the death of her cousin.
Camilla's cousin died in a suspected suicide
The cousin of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has died in a suspected suicide, according to the Evening Standard. Charles Villiers had been engaged in a bitter divorce with his wife Emma since 2014. Villiers was recently ordered to pay his ex £10,000 in maintenance, despite the fact that he had declared bankruptcy and was reportedly staying at a friend's homes. The judge overseeing the divorce proceedings explained that the experience had left both parties "financially ruined" and probably suffering "psychological damage."
Villiers, who was a distant cousin of the duchess, was found dead in a London hotel room. 'He never talked to me about being suicidal,' said Philippa Snowdon, a friend of Villiers' late mother, told the Daily Mail. "But he did talk to a girlfriend of mine about it, so I read up on it and I learned that people who commit suicide often worry about being found by someone they care for."
While staying in the Greek Islands with friends, those around Villiers became concerned for his mental health. They arranged for him to fly back to the UK so that he could seek help, but Villiers instead checked in to the Durrants Hotel in Marylebone. Scotland Yard called his death "not suspicious."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).