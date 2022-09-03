Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Quietly Suffered A Loss In Her Family

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, has had plenty to celebrate this year. In February, Queen Elizabeth made the stunning announcement that when her son, Charles, Prince of Wales, ascends to the throne, his wife will become queen consort. It was a surprising move given the British public's enduring love for Charles's first wife, Princess Diana, although it made sense given that Camilla has turned into one of the busiest royals. She is the patron or president of more than 100 charities and frequently accompanies Charles on official trips, including a recent visit to Canada on the queen's behalf.

The duchess called the queen's support "a great honor," per Express, and Elizabeth continued to show her backing, praising her daughter-in-law for her loyal service in a report given by Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton, per People. And in June, Camilla was installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, the Mirror reports — it is the oldest and most senior of the Orders of Chivalry in Britain. Other members of the Order include Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Charles. Sir Winston Churchill and Prince Philip also received the honor before their deaths.

But while it has been a banner year for Camilla, she has suffered a personal loss with the death of her cousin.