Prince Charles' Friend Reveals How He Really Feels About Prince Harry's Behavior

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK visit is in full effect, and, unsurprisingly, the celebrity couple's return to their former home has been rife with controversy. Even before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed, a former Buckingham Palace staffer railed to the Daily Beast that they had some nerve showing their faces.

Warning that the couple was risking incurring "the wrath of the queen," the anonymous source contended, "The chutzpah of those two is unreal." The source added: "Their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit], but it looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."

The main issue is that Harry and Meghan are partaking in several activities, such as attending the WellChild awards, that they would've also attended as working royals. Thus, questions have been raised about why they're allowed to do so.

Meghan and Harry have no plans to see his family during their brief sojourn across the pond, which will also stop in Germany, with The Sun confirming they're being given a wide berth until the prince's bombshell memoir is released.

Behind the scenes, though, Prince Charles is becoming increasingly baffled by his younger son's actions.