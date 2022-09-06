Does Peter Reckell's Peacock Promo Mean He's Making Another Return To Days Of Our Lives?

Over the weekend, "Days of Our Lives" continued to promote their move to the Peacock app. The soap opera shared a video of Peter Reckell on their official Twitter account, in which the actor reminded viewers that the sudser would soon be moving exclusively to the streaming app and encouraged them to sign up. Reckell told viewers that he would be watching "Days of Our Lives" on Peacock and insisted that he and the fans do it together (via Soap Opera News). Of course, the video sparked some major speculation that Reckell could be headed back to Salem, especially since he appeared to be standing on the set of the Kiriakis mansion.

"So good to see Peter/Bo back on set!" one fan tweeted in response. "Is he back filming? Looks so," another wrote. "I think very soon they are going to announce Peter & Kristin are back," a third fan commented. "That means he's coming back," another hopeful viewer stated.

It seems that everyone wants to see Bo Brady back in action, especially after that suspenseful "Beyond Salem" finale cliffhanger. While Reckell is currently keeping quiet about the speculation, he has said that he's been open to a return in the future following his time on "Beyond Salem" (via Soap Central). Of course, fans are keeping their fingers crossed.