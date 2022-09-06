Does Peter Reckell's Peacock Promo Mean He's Making Another Return To Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives” viewers were thrilled when it was announced that Peter Reckell would be returning to reprise his iconic character Bo Brady for the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem" (via TV Insider). The show followed Bo, his wife Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and many of the sudser's other fan-favorite characters amid a mystery and adventure. Of course, there was a catch. The character of Bo has been dead for years, after dying in Hope's arms from a brain tumor. During "Beyond Salem," fans watched Bo keep tabs on Hope and his family from Heaven, per Daytime Confidential. However, by the end of the limited series there was a huge twist.
After obtaining all of the prisms needed for the technology to cure many medical ailments, including brain tumors, it was revealed that Stefano DiMera's presumed dead daughter, Megan Hathaway, had been keeping Bo's body cryogenically frozen. Megan and her team of doctors then used the technology from the prisms to bring Bo back to life. The final scene of the series featured Bo opening his eyes, and gave fans hope that the character would officially be returning to Salem, per TVLine.
Now, Reckell's latest involvement with "Days of Our Lives" has fans talking even more about his possible return to the long-running soap opera.
Peter Reckell ignites speculation of a Bo Brady return to Salem
Over the weekend, "Days of Our Lives" continued to promote their move to the Peacock app. The soap opera shared a video of Peter Reckell on their official Twitter account, in which the actor reminded viewers that the sudser would soon be moving exclusively to the streaming app and encouraged them to sign up. Reckell told viewers that he would be watching "Days of Our Lives" on Peacock and insisted that he and the fans do it together (via Soap Opera News). Of course, the video sparked some major speculation that Reckell could be headed back to Salem, especially since he appeared to be standing on the set of the Kiriakis mansion.
"So good to see Peter/Bo back on set!" one fan tweeted in response. "Is he back filming? Looks so," another wrote. "I think very soon they are going to announce Peter & Kristin are back," a third fan commented. "That means he's coming back," another hopeful viewer stated.
It seems that everyone wants to see Bo Brady back in action, especially after that suspenseful "Beyond Salem" finale cliffhanger. While Reckell is currently keeping quiet about the speculation, he has said that he's been open to a return in the future following his time on "Beyond Salem" (via Soap Central). Of course, fans are keeping their fingers crossed.