The Person Meghan Markle Mentioned Over 50 Times In Her Latest Public Speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the U.K., as part of a trip promoting their favorite charities. After attending the One Young World Summit in the U.K. on September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Germany to promote the 2023 Invictus Games. On September 8, the couple will return to the U.K. for the Well Child Awards. Although they are no longer working royals, the visit is "oddly like a royal tour," according to Hannah Furness, The Telegraph's royal editor.

The duchess has been part of One Young World since she became a counselor for the organization in 2014, per People. Held in Manchester, this pricey conference is One Young World's major event. Per its website, "It is a chance for the individuals responsible for shaping the future of our world, to come together to confront the biggest challenges facing humanity."

For the 2019 One World Summit, Meghan participated in a roundtable discussion with gender equality activists. Harry also made a surprise appearance. "In terms of gender equality, which has been something I have championed for quite a long time, you know, I think that that conversation can't happen without men being part of it," Meghan said at the roundtable, per E! News.

As part of the 2022 event, the duchess was invited to speak on the topic of gender equality, per the Daily Mail. However, Meghan's remarks and her repeated use of one word left the audience puzzled about the speech's intentions.