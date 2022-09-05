The Surprisingly Normal Thing Royal Fans Just Saw Catherine Middleton Doing

Of all the royals, many fans may agree that Catherine Middleton is the most like us. Relatably, she won't have a live-in nanny upon moving to the family's new home at Adelaide Cottage — although this four-bedroom house marks the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's fourth property holding, which has angered some folks who are dealing with the UK's unprecedented cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, the royal mom of three did something else we all do — she was recently spotted flying commercial instead of taking a private flight to visit the Queen in Scotland. And now, Catherine was just seen engaging in another everyday activity that might shock even her most devoted followers.

Consider that on so many occasions, the Duchess of Cambridge rides in carriages and is driven by chauffeur (via Vanity Fair). But did you know that Catherine is perfectly capable of driving herself as well? Indeed, as Popsugar confirms, the future queen consort has a driver's license. The only person in Britain who is not required to have one is the Queen, incidentally.

And yes, fans just witnessed the duchess driving a car. Go figure!