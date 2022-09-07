Royal Butler Reveals A Surprising Detail About The Queen's Personality

When he was a child, Grant Harrold aspired to meet Queen Elizabeth. At age 13, he saw the monarch dancing in a documentary. "I thought, 'How do you get to dance with the queen?'" Harrold told Slingo.

As a teen, Harrold decided he would become a butler. His career choice was inspired by Anthony Hopkins' performance in "Remains of the Day," (per My London). Once he reached adulthood, Harrold began working as a butler with a goal of seeking employment with the royal family. After six months of interviews, he worked for Prince Charles for seven years from 2004 to 2011, per Woman & Home.

Harrold was 26 and working for the royal family when he got to meet his idol — Queen Elizabeth. "You don't realize how short she is — that was the first thing," he recalled. At her tallest, the monarch was 5'4" (via Express). However, over the years Elizabeth has become smaller than she used to be. Besides her short stature, the royal butler discovered some unexpected attributes about the queen's personality.