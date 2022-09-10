Fans Told The List Which Dress Length Is Their Favorite - Exclusive Survey

Fashion trends are constantly changing — it can be hard to keep your wardrobe up to date. Some fads are total fashion goals, like the coastal grandmother trend that took over TikTok this summer, while other trends just aren't worth your money. But with all the looks that come and go each season, one fashion staple will never go out of style: a dress. From a little black dress to a big white wedding gown, dresses are a must-have for any wardrobe.

A dress is the perfect outfit for practically any occasion: enhance it with some jewelry and a pair of heels for a night out of the town, or make it casual with a belt and a light jacket for a first date. When you're on the hunt for the perfect dress, there are so many different styles and lengths to choose from.

To find out which style is totally in this season, The List conducted a survey asking 558 people, "Which is your favorite dress length?" The results were seriously split, proving that you can never go wrong with a dress.