The Two Simple Words Prince Harry Used To Describe Windsor Castle After The Queen's Death

The Queen's death has left a gaping hole in many people's hearts. From Donald Trump to Elizabeth Hurley, and from President Joe Biden to Victoria Beckham, politicians and celebrities alike have shared how deeply the loss of the long-serving monarch affected them. Of course, even as the public grieves en masse, leaving flowers, candles and cards at the gates of Buckingham Palace, we can only imagine that the people who most feel the loss of Queen Elizabeth are members of the royal family.

King Charles, her son, was nearly brought to tears in front of the whole world in the days following the Queen's death. And the former monarch's long-feuding grandsons, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, have been so impacted by the death of their grandmother that it seems the princes may actually be reconciling at long last — at least if we are to judge the Saturday appearance that saw Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together as a foursome after two long years. In fact, as a body expert explained, we haven't even seen any drama between Princess Diana's sons!

Meanwhile, even as they step out in public to comfort the British people, each royal family member is grieving in their own way.