Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans In A Tizzy Over 'Brill'

When it comes to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," there's just no knowing what she might do at any given moment — that's most because she has a long list of sins that she's committed over the years, which includes sleeping with her daughter Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) husband, sleeping with her daughter's high school boyfriend, and sleeping with her sister's husband, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). It was quite a deceitful moment too, as Brooke slept with Bill while his wife Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was dealing with postpartum depression, per Soaps in Depth. After Katie pulled the plug on her marriage to Bill, Brooke married him, because why wouldn't she?
And while Bill has been in and out of Brooke's life, she's also been married more times than anyone can count, including to her on-again, off-again husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Even though "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans desperately want to give Ridge a dose of self-awareness, seeing how he's been making out with his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) behind his wife's back, it's Brooke's behavior with Bill that now has everyone giving some major side eye.
Are Brooke and Bill getting back together again?
In a new teaser trailer for "The Bold and the Beautiful" on Twitter, it seems like Ridge Forrester really can't make up his mind between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes. And while Taylor makes it pretty clear that Brooke is going to betray her husband again, Ridge just happens to walk in on his wife sharing what looked like an intimate moment with her other ex-husband, Bill Spencer. And yes, the look of shock on her face says it all.
Of course, many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans couldn't help but react to the possibility of seeing Brill back together again. Some comments have included, "I'm sure it was innocent but why does she keep putting her hands on other men in her home with Ridge. Almost like she subconsciously wants to be caught?" along with, "Ridge sees Brooke hugging Bill and he's ready to throw in the towel!? That's jumping the gun a bit too soon! It's more of an emotional reaction if he runs to Taylor now."
Regardless of whether or not Brooke's hug with Bill was the innocent kind or not, some fans are just relieved that she wasn't getting intimate with her son-in-law Liam Spencer instead.