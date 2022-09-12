Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans In A Tizzy Over 'Brill'

In a new teaser trailer for "The Bold and the Beautiful" on Twitter, it seems like Ridge Forrester really can't make up his mind between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes. And while Taylor makes it pretty clear that Brooke is going to betray her husband again, Ridge just happens to walk in on his wife sharing what looked like an intimate moment with her other ex-husband, Bill Spencer. And yes, the look of shock on her face says it all.

Of course, many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans couldn't help but react to the possibility of seeing Brill back together again. Some comments have included, "I'm sure it was innocent but why does she keep putting her hands on other men in her home with Ridge. Almost like she subconsciously wants to be caught?" along with, "Ridge sees Brooke hugging Bill and he's ready to throw in the towel!? That's jumping the gun a bit too soon! It's more of an emotional reaction if he runs to Taylor now."

Regardless of whether or not Brooke's hug with Bill was the innocent kind or not, some fans are just relieved that she wasn't getting intimate with her son-in-law Liam Spencer instead.