The Sweet Way Kate Middleton Reacted To A Fan Is Warming Hearts Everywhere

When news broke that Queen Elizabeth II's health was deteriorating, several close family members rallied to be by her side. Among them was Prince William, who immediately traveled up to his grandmother's summer home in Balmoral, Scotland. Wife Kate Middleton, meanwhile, stayed behind to look after their children, per The Independent. Buckingham Palace confirmed the long-reigning monarch was under medical supervision after greeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss the day before.

Kensington Palace shared, "The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school." Photos of the couple taking the kids to school were released accordingly. Following the queen's death, the newly-minted Prince and Princess of Wales posted an emotional Instagram tribute. Written from William's perspective, he noted, "My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love."

Now that Charles is king, the couple will be coming to the forefront even more, as Us Weekly points out, with one of their first official duties involving meeting well-wishers at Windsor Castle. Unsurprisingly, Kate's affability took center stage.