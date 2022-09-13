Foot Traffic Data Shows How Well Sears Is Doing Today

These days, you can buy just about anything right from your phone — from clothes to Christmas presents, online shopping has taken the world by storm — you can even order your groceries online with just a few clicks. But before the internet, mail-order catalogs were the way to shop from the comfort of your home, thanks in a large part to the Sears company.

According to Brittanica, Richard W. Sears founded Sears as a mail-order watch company in 1886. As the company expanded, Sears began selling everything from clothes to home goods through mail order. The company became so popular, they opened their first brick and mortar store in 1925. Sears remained one of the nation's top retailers until it was dethroned by Walmart in 1991, signaling the beginning of their long end, per Insider.

Now you might be asking yourself, "Wait... is Sears still in business?" Technically, yes, but the presence of the retailer has seriously dwindled since the height of its popularity. According to Investopedia, Sears had 700 stores when they filed for bankruptcy in 2018, a drastic change from the thousands of locations the company operated only 15 years prior. Today, per CNN, there are only "20 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S., [and] two more in Puerto Rico."

To find out just how well those 22 stores are doing in 2022, The List created a graph via Data Herald that tracked foot traffic trends at Sears over the past two years.