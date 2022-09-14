The View Co-Hosts Defend Meghan Markle After Joy Behar's Slam

Following the death of beloved monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's immediate plans have changed, with the celebrity couple confirmed to be staying on in Britain until the royal mourning period is over, per Express. Fans were cheering when the Sussexes reunited with Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine Middleton, to greet mourners at Windsor Castle.

In fact, the Mirror reports it was actually a last-minute text from the Prince of Wales that sealed the deal. In a mark of solidarity, the two couples took their time thanking gathered well-wishers for their condolences, accepting flowers, and even chatting amiably.

However, royal fans claim that Meghan got scolded by aides over a simple issue after the duchess was seen dismissing a palace staffer. A video posted by the Daily Mail showed the aide attempting to take some flowers from her, with Meghan refusing to let him. When another staffer approached, she handed the flowers over accordingly.

It was a strange moment in a series of them since the Duchess of Sussex has been back in the spotlight, leading the hosts of "The View" to debate her decision to leave the royal family in the first place.