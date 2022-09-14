President Biden Has Something To Say To King Charles III On The Day Of The Queen's Procession

Members of the royal family took part in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall the morning of September 14, as Queen Elizabeth II made her final trip to the location where she will lie in state until her funeral. London's streets made history as the queen's coffin arrived, with mourners gathering by the thousands to pay their respects.

As funeral preparations for the United Kingdom's beloved monarch continue, the guest list is slowly being finalized — and many of the world's leaders and heads of state have already RSVP'd. One prominent figure who will be in attendance is the president of the United States, Joe Biden. He and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, plan to travel to Westminster, where the queen's funeral will take place on September 19 (via the BBC). In anticipation of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Joe spoke on the phone with her eldest son, King Charles III, who inherited the crown on the day of his mother's passing.