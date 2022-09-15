Meghan Markle Just Pulled Out Of A Huge Event Featuring A Former First Lady

In a very on-brand move for Meghan Markle, the outspoken feminist was planning to appear at a high-profile event in Los Angeles later this month alongside other very strong women. But the death of the Queen has caused the Duchess of Sussex to have to re-evaluate her participation.

First, royal fans will recall how the mom of two has recently used her podcast "Archetypes" to spread her message about the importance of looking at how certain terms are used against women. In the duchess' debut episode, she claimed that the word "ambition" always had a positive connotation in her worldview, until she found herself being absorbed into the royal family, that is.

On her second episode, Meghan then discussed the word "diva" with perhaps the best example of using that label for good, Mariah Carey. Incidentally, the Duchess of Sussex balked when the singer suggested that she herself also exhibited diva behavior at times.

Meghan was poised to speak about how stereotypes adversely affect women at a gala celebrating Variety's "Power of Women" issue (via Daily Mail).

But she has a very good reason to take a step back from the commitment.