What It Was Really Like To Be In Scotland When The Queen Died - Exclusive

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland (via Reuters). On that very same day, I happened to be on holiday in Scotland, touring the beautiful nation. As news of the queen's death began to spread, our group of American tourists wasn't sure what to expect.

"Like so many people, I've never known another monarch," one U.K. resident told us. Shock was the first emotion that hit. At 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth had lived a long, dutiful life — yet to many, she came across as invincible. It somehow seemed like she might never die. Yet there we were, entering into a new era while honoring a monarch beloved and respected by so many.

The first few moments after news broke of Queen Elizabeth's death, things seemed to be completely normal in Scotland. Although continuing with business as usual felt odd, we'd never lived through this historic moment before and therefore didn't know how the coming days would unfold.

After finishing our walking tour, our group split for dinner. We ended up at a pub along the Royal Mile. The news flashed on all of the TVs, portraying the scene outside of Buckingham palace. Over the course of the next few days, things rapidly began to change.