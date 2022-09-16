Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike.

When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.

People were quick to notice how one former U.S. president was missing from the guest list: Donald Trump. The Daily Mail recently reported that the queen's funeral invites have been extended to current heads of state, leaving Trump out of the historic commemoration.

Nonetheless, he may not have to sulk for too long because the British publication The Times reported that Trump will be invited to Washington's memorial service for the late monarch. The news outlet reported that because only heads of state will be invited to the queen's funeral in London, there will be a remembrance ceremony at Washington National Cathedral in D.C. Besides Trump, there are four former living U.S. presidents who have also been extended an invitation to the D.C. event.

So far, Trump has made no official comment on the news.