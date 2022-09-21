Sharon Osbourne Describes Prince George & Princess Charlotte's Funeral Behavior In One Word

"They were just born to do what they're doing. It's incredible." Princess Charlotte was spotted telling her big brother Prince George to bow as the Queen's coffin passed them. @MrsSOsbourne and Vanessa Feltz praise the royal children for their "impeccable" behaviour. pic.twitter.com/GJKsjw7YhF

During a segment of "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne was quick to heap praise on the future king of England and his little sister, calling their behavior at the Queen's funeral service "impeccable" (via Twitter). It's worth noting that the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their two oldest children, were seated in the front row of Westminster Abbey during the roughly 1-hour service, putting their comportment front and center for the world to see (via E! News and The New York Times).

Osbourne shared more insight into what she observed from Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales, saying, "They were just born to do what they're doing. It's incredible."

She also loved seeing George's little sister encouraging him to bow when the Queen's coffin passed by Wellington Arch at the entrance to Buckingham Palace (via Fox News). Incidentally, the prince listened to his sibling's advice on proper protocol right away.