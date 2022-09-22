Here's What Tyler Perry Wants You To Know About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found themselves at the mercy of the online mob once more since returning to the UK, where they ended up staying longer than expected following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. The celebrity couple has now traveled back to Montecito, California, following Her Majesty's funeral, per Page Six. They're likely thrilled to be home, considering the amount of stress the Sussexes were under while mourning the loss alongside the rest of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PDA at the queen's procession had the internet divided, with commentators criticizing them for holding hands. As one Twitter user railed, "The reason #MeghanHarry #DukeDuchessSussex get criticized so much is the hypocrisy. It's not that long ago when they publicly spoke with vitriol about our #RoyalFamily." The couple had some defenders too, with another user arguing other couples were holding hands and wondering aloud, "Since when was comforting your husband banned?"

Meghan and Harry's relationship has been the source of public gossip, much of which has been virulently sexist, racist and classist, for quite some time, leading long-time friend Tyler Perry to rush to their defense as the din grows loud once more.