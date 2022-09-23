Why Queen Camilla And Meghan Markle's Friendship Reportedly Never Took Off

Royal fans were relieved, and somewhat surprised, to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II alongside the rest of the royal family. Unfortunately, behind closed doors, the atmosphere was tense. In particular, William and Harry's outing after the queen's death was reportedly more uncomfortable than it looked. The estranged brothers, who hadn't been photographed together in over a year, looked to be in good spirits while greeting well-wishers.

However, an insider admitted to People, "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the queen" rather than bonding with each other, and the mood was "awkward." Page Six confirms the Sussexes have returned home to California, so it remains to be seen when, or even if, they'll be back in the UK again. There's clearly a long way to go before the family can become a solid unit though, especially considering Camilla's reaction to a proposed reconciliation with Harry was reportedly quite dramatic.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared in her upcoming book, "The New Royals" (via Vanity Fair), that the queen consort balked at the suggestion of using a mediator to sort through their issues. And yet, the blame for the ongoing hostility between them may once again be laid at Meghan Markle's feet, since she and Camilla never quite managed to find common ground.