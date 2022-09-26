Source Makes A Heartbreaking Claim About Where The Queen's Corgis Were In Her Final Hours

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II deeply affected people worldwide. Of course, the monarch's death at the age of 96 of September 8, 2022, as per BBC, brought great sadness to her family, including both her human family and her furry family.

A widely known corgi aficionado, Elizabeth II bred 14 generations of corgis and raised over 30 during her life (via Reader's Digest). The queen stopped breeding corgis in 2015 specifically because she did not want to leave them in case she passed away.

Yet the queen still ended up with four dogs at the time of her death. She left behind corgis Muick and Sandy, a cocker spaniel named Lissy, and a dorgi (dachshund and corgi mix) named Candy.

The queen's corgis made quite the show at her funeral as Muick and Sandy were waiting outside Windsor Castle (via Royal Central). Now we are learning where the queen's beloved pups were before she passed.