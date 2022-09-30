The Queen's Final Resting Place Has Royal Fans Up In Arms For An Unexpected Reason

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022, was felt all across the globe. World leaders and everyday people united in grief over losing the longest-reigning monarch in British history (via Wall Street Journal).

When news first broke of the queen's failing health, many gathered outside Buckingham Palace to send their support soon after the palace released a statement on the morning of September 8 reading, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision" (via CNBC). The royal family quickly rushed to her side in Balmoral, and King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal were with her when she died.

Once her death was announced, British citizens came out in droves to pay their respects to Her Majesty as her coffin was carried to Westminster Abbey during her funeral procession (via ABC News). According to People, her official cause of death was simply "old age."