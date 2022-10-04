We May See Royals All Dressed Up Sooner Than We Thought

After a lifetime of preparation, King Charles III finally ascended the British throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Insider confirms the new sovereign will have a coronation around a year after the queen's passing, but Charles automatically took over as her eldest living child. Considering Her Majesty was in power for a whopping 70 years, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, it's a major change for Britons.

Charles intends to significantly modernize the monarchy, including slimming down their numbers, as reported by Us Weekly. The king is concerned about the amount of negative press that's swirled around his family in recent years — including Megxit and Prince Andrew's sex abuse scandal — and feels that cutting back on who's working in a senior capacity could help get them back in the public's good graces.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield suggested the core members of this new monarchy could be Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and finally Charles's younger sister, Princess Anne. The first, big royal event for the newly-crowned king and his most trusted companions is coming up, which will give them all a chance to dress for the occasion.